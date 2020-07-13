Robot Dream

Multicurrency Expert Advisor with 100% adaptation for any currency pair and timeframe.

Based on the Smart Gread indicator.

Very flexible setup allows you to get maximum profit.

Profit from transactions is set manually in TakeProfit (standart 200).

Lot size is set manually by Lot (standart = 1 lot).

Each subsequent lot is increased by Kolen (standart 2).

Maximum lot size MaxLot (standart 10).

To disable the adviser, there are special functions:

StopRightNow - all orders will close right now, regardless of the profitability of the transaction.

StopInZero - all orders will be closed upon reaching zero loss (or when the profit is greater than 0).

StopAfterLastProfit - all orders will be closed upon reaching the profit recorded in TakeProfit.

You can also use the EndTime trading stop date - upon reaching this date, the EA will continue to work until all profitable orders are closed.

Recommended currency pairs are GBPUSD, EURUSD, CHFUSD.

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The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %   ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!! THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system
Duality
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
Duality is an autonomous automated trading system that does not use dangerous methods of trading (no martingale, no averaging, no increase in the lot). The basis of the adviser's strategy is the correlation difference between candlestick formations and average price values ​​at different points in time relative to the main points of the report. Recommended use: EURUSD 5m, GBPUSD 5m, USDJPY 5m. Settings: Risk for Lot - risk percentage for the calculation of the trading lot; If MaxRisk = 0, lot
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Smart Gread Ultimate Edition
Serhii Bernatskyi
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Smart Gread Ultimate Edition (SGUL) indicator - based on smart order grid strategy. Maximum customization and flexibility of strategies are the main features of this indicator. In the right corner there is a table with the number and volume of orders. List of adjustable parameters: K: 2.0 - Factor of the next order increase (if the price moves in the other direction). TP: 50 - The number of points at which the order is closed with a profit (minimum profit per 1 lot). Step: 80 - The numb
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