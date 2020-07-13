Robot Dream

Multicurrency Expert Advisor with 100% adaptation for any currency pair and timeframe.





Based on the Smart Gread indicator.





Very flexible setup allows you to get maximum profit.





Profit from transactions is set manually in TakeProfit (standart 200).





Lot size is set manually by Lot (standart = 1 lot).





Each subsequent lot is increased by Kolen (standart 2).





Maximum lot size MaxLot (standart 10).





To disable the adviser, there are special functions:





StopRightNow - all orders will close right now, regardless of the profitability of the transaction.





StopInZero - all orders will be closed upon reaching zero loss (or when the profit is greater than 0).





StopAfterLastProfit - all orders will be closed upon reaching the profit recorded in TakeProfit.



