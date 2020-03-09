Thor Scalper

Thor Scalper is a bot optimized mainly for night trading operations with capital preservation and low drawdown strategies in mind. It uses a selective algorithm to find trades suitable for trading operations and to close trades that are not favorable at a lower value to minimize loss and to safeguard profits.


Recommendation:

You will need an ECN account with low raw spreads and a VPS, you may use MQL5's vps or a vps provider of your choice with low latency connection to your broker's live trading server. If you use this on a lower leverage account (e.g 1:10 or 1:20), you may need to adjust the RiskPercent value to accommodate to your broker's margin value for opening a trade.


TimeFrame: M1

Supported Currencies: EURUSD, EURCHF, USDCAD, CHFJPY


Settings:

  • UseCurrencyPair: toggles currency pair selection on/off
  • CurrencyPair: Selection of supported currency pairs
  • buyonly: Enable/Disables the execution of buy orders only
  • sellonly: Enable/Disables the execution of sell orders only
  • UseMM: Enable Risk management, if you set this to false it will enable Fixed Lots, the fixed lotsize can then be edited via "Lots" variable
  • RiskPercent: Risk Percentage value
  • Lots: default lotsize, you don't need to adjust this value if you set UseMM to true, as it will be auto adjusted accordingly
  • MaxLots: Maximum Lots for the bot to trade with
  • Slippage: Slippage value when sending an order execution
  • Enable Trailing Stops: Toggles trailing stops on/off
  • TrailingStop: The trailing stop value
  • TrailingInterval: interval between trails
  • UseSilentTP: Toggles Silent Take Profit on/off
  • SilentTP: the value of Silent Take Profit in pips
  • MaxSpread: Maximum Allowable Spread rate
  • UseCloseAll: Toggles the CloseAll algorithm for exiting trades
  • GMT_Offset: GMT offset value for trading operations
  • Start_Hour: Start Hour value
  • Start_Min: Start Minute value
  • End_Hour: End Hour value
  • End_Min: End Min value
  • EnableMonStartMin: This will allow to bot to start at a later Minute value on early monday mornings to avoid spikes
  • Mon_Start_Min: Start minute value for Mon only, should EnableMonStartMin be set to true
  • EnableMonDetectSpike: Toggle spike detection algorithm on mondays (I added this feature mainly to counter the spikes caused by COVID-19 events)
  • Spikelvl: Minimum Spike level to detect before a buy order is sent should the spread be under MaxSpread and within broker's allowable trading hours
  • EnableSpikelvlTrailingStop: Toggles Spike lvl trailing stop algo
  • SpikelvlTrailingStop: Spike lvl Trailing Stop value to start trail
  • Trade_Last_Week_Of_The_Year: Toggles trading operations on the last week of the year
  • Trade_First_Week_Of_The_Year: Toggles trading operations on the first week of the year
  • TakeProfit: bot's TP lvl
  • StopLoss: bot's SL lvl
  • Magic: Unique identification number for trading operations
  • FastBackTest: Toggles Fast Back Test feature, it will turn off all information on screen, so that back test will be significantly faster, you may uncheck "Visual mode" to further increase the speed
  • ShowInfo: Toggles Information panel
  • Comment_Message: bot's comment message

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Important note :  To enable your news filter, please connect this link to your terminal Otherwise the news will not work. please  go to terminl MT4  :  Tools => Options  => Expert Advisor  => tick Allow web request for listed URL  => please paste URL WEB link here (  URL WEB request NEWS LINK :   http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml    )  if you have any problem , pls contact me anytime  The indicators used in this expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in th
Crown
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
High frequency scalper for major currency pairs. By default, the EA parameters are set for trading on the EUR/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD currency pairs. The Expert Advisor controls the trading lot in accordance with the risk specified as a percentage of the deposit. It has protection against failures, when the connection is restored, the adviser will continue to work with its orders. The robot controls slippage and spread changes, according to a special algorithm, it performs an additional calculati
MerkaDrive
Merkabot
Experts
"Check out MerkaDrive - the ultimate EA developed for contrarian trading. This powerful system is optimized for trading EURUSD, with a recommended period of H1 and a maximum spread of 10. To get started, we recommend backtesting MerkaDrive on every tick over a period of 3 months to speed up your analysis of past years. And don't forget to personalize your risk management strategy after analyzing previous years' drawdowns. Pro tip: it's always a good idea to test out new systems on demo accounts
MerkaDivergence
Merkabot
Experts
A trading system based on divergences is one that uses divergences between technical indicators and market prices to identify potential trading opportunities. Here's how this type of trading system operates: Divergence identification: The divergence-based trading system seeks to identify divergences between technical indicators and market prices. A divergence occurs when the market price and a technical indicator move in different directions, which can indicate a possible trend reversal. Signal
Magnat
Alexander Buseinus
Experts
A professional Expert Advisor designed for trading any instrument of the Metatrader 4 platform. Work Features: A large number of input parameters, with a wide range of settings, allow you to work on all instruments with any broker trading conditions. Depending on trading conditions, it can work with direct market positions or dynamic pending orders. When switching the corresponding input parameter, the Expert Advisor always opens only one trading position at a time, or it can open many position
Euro Miner Pro
Willy Wijaya
Experts
Euro Miner  does not use indicators, and it doesn't require complicated settings because user just needs to upload the already available setfile. Euro Miner Pro is very adaptive can be profitable in sideway market and don't worry if have high impact news such as NFP, FOMC , no need to turn off the Autotrading.. you can on 24 hrs 5 days, one time setup and forget just enjoy the profit.. IMPORTANT! for a full support and to get instructions on how to set up, pls leave a message on comment tab af
Three Star Galaxy
Lee Ka Ying
Experts
User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending   manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders placed by the panel. Highly customized parameters for automated or manual buy/sell orders. Customized  money management system. Advanced users can choose their buy/sell decision according to their views and leave the rest to the EA to follow up their initial decisions. Beginners can fully rely on the built-in technology  to make transaction decisions. Users can limi
TradeGold EA
Yi Cheng Dai
Experts
TradeGold based on momentum trading indicators combined with the U. S. market volatility trend momentum, the design of the timely opening and closing of gold positions strategy. TradeGold does not have a strict leverage requirement, which can be applied between 100 and 1,000 levers. This strategy does not float loss anxiety, do not add positions, with a stop loss, each stop loss for 1% of the account funds. Withdrawals never exceed 3% of the account. This strategy is based on the compound intere
Foli Pivots MT4
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility Filter
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Shadow Bot
Will Ng
Experts
Shadow Bot is mainly designed for trading the EURSGD H1  timeframe on a low spread EURSGD ECN broker. It trades mainly during the asian session. It primarily waits for a valid trade opportunity before executing the trade orders. Once in sight, it will execute the order and proceed to manage the order from there. There is no martingale/grid/averaging/hedging used for this particular strategy. Stoploss is given for every single trade to minimize the risk. Default setting is mainly for the purpose
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