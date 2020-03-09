Thor Scalper
- Experts
-
Will Nghttps://icmarkets.com/global/en/?camp=6955
myfxbook.com/members/ibotsforex
- Version: 3.6
- Activations: 5
Thor Scalper is a bot optimized mainly for night trading operations with capital preservation and low drawdown strategies in mind. It uses a selective algorithm to find trades suitable for trading operations and to close trades that are not favorable at a lower value to minimize loss and to safeguard profits.
Recommendation:
You will need an ECN account with low raw spreads and a VPS, you may use MQL5's vps or a vps provider of your choice with low latency connection to your broker's live trading server. If you use this on a lower leverage account (e.g 1:10 or 1:20), you may need to adjust the RiskPercent value to accommodate to your broker's margin value for opening a trade.
TimeFrame: M1
Supported Currencies: EURUSD, EURCHF, USDCAD, CHFJPY
Settings:
- UseCurrencyPair: toggles currency pair selection on/off
- CurrencyPair: Selection of supported currency pairs
- buyonly: Enable/Disables the execution of buy orders only
- sellonly: Enable/Disables the execution of sell orders only
- UseMM: Enable Risk management, if you set this to false it will enable Fixed Lots, the fixed lotsize can then be edited via "Lots" variable
- RiskPercent: Risk Percentage value
- Lots: default lotsize, you don't need to adjust this value if you set UseMM to true, as it will be auto adjusted accordingly
- MaxLots: Maximum Lots for the bot to trade with
- Slippage: Slippage value when sending an order execution
- Enable Trailing Stops: Toggles trailing stops on/off
- TrailingStop: The trailing stop value
- TrailingInterval: interval between trails
- UseSilentTP: Toggles Silent Take Profit on/off
- SilentTP: the value of Silent Take Profit in pips
- MaxSpread: Maximum Allowable Spread rate
- UseCloseAll: Toggles the CloseAll algorithm for exiting trades
- GMT_Offset: GMT offset value for trading operations
- Start_Hour: Start Hour value
- Start_Min: Start Minute value
- End_Hour: End Hour value
- End_Min: End Min value
- EnableMonStartMin: This will allow to bot to start at a later Minute value on early monday mornings to avoid spikes
- Mon_Start_Min: Start minute value for Mon only, should EnableMonStartMin be set to true
- EnableMonDetectSpike: Toggle spike detection algorithm on mondays (I added this feature mainly to counter the spikes caused by COVID-19 events)
- Spikelvl: Minimum Spike level to detect before a buy order is sent should the spread be under MaxSpread and within broker's allowable trading hours
- EnableSpikelvlTrailingStop: Toggles Spike lvl trailing stop algo
- SpikelvlTrailingStop: Spike lvl Trailing Stop value to start trail
- Trade_Last_Week_Of_The_Year: Toggles trading operations on the last week of the year
- Trade_First_Week_Of_The_Year: Toggles trading operations on the first week of the year
- TakeProfit: bot's TP lvl
- StopLoss: bot's SL lvl
- Magic: Unique identification number for trading operations
- FastBackTest: Toggles Fast Back Test feature, it will turn off all information on screen, so that back test will be significantly faster, you may uncheck "Visual mode" to further increase the speed
- ShowInfo: Toggles Information panel
- Comment_Message: bot's comment message