Thor Scalper is a bot optimized mainly for night trading operations with capital preservation and low drawdown strategies in mind. It uses a selective algorithm to find trades suitable for trading operations and to close trades that are not favorable at a lower value to minimize loss and to safeguard profits.





Recommendation:

You will need an ECN account with low raw spreads and a VPS, you may use MQL5's vps or a vps provider of your choice with low latency connection to your broker's live trading server. If you use this on a lower leverage account (e.g 1:10 or 1:20), you may need to adjust the RiskPercent value to accommodate to your broker's margin value for opening a trade.





TimeFrame: M1

Supported Currencies: EURUSD, EURCHF, USDCAD, CHFJPY





Settings:





