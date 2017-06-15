Avato

The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future).

It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades.

It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings.

We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other instruments as well.


You will need

  • MT4 Real account standard (1 lot=100000)
  • Leverage 1:100 and above
  • Account of a minimum $5000, with 2x multiplier the recommended account is $10000, the bigger the multiplier the larger the account should be.


Input Preferred Parameters Description

(suggested Instrument GOLD (XAU/USD), timeframe M5)

  • Maximum orders 22 (maximum consecutive orders - be careful with that setting)
  • starting Lot Size 0.01 (lots)
  • Lotsize multiplier 1.5 (1 or over 1.5 - Recommended are 1.5x to 2x . Examples in the screenshots.)
  • Stop Loss Pips 777 (Stop Loss)
  • Take Profit Pips 3100 (Take Profit)
  • stop after 1 run [true/false] - option for a single trade run tool or used as a " leave and forget" tool


Tips on Improving the Results

  • VPS service (will benefit from speed, EA needs to watch the market at all times)
  • Very low commission
  • Very low slippage
  • Very low Swaps
  • Leverage 1:200
  • Low spread Broker


Author

Moxbbit G programming team, focused on modeling and development of automated trading systems with more than 9 years of Forex experience

TRADE/USE AT YOUR OWN RISK!

Trading may not be suitable for all investors.

For adult users only.

Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Before deciding to invest you should carefully consider your level of experience.

The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment, no warranties or guarantees.

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User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending   manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders placed by the panel. Highly customized parameters for automated or manual buy/sell orders. Customized  money management system. Advanced users can choose their buy/sell decision according to their views and leave the rest to the EA to follow up their initial decisions. Beginners can fully rely on the built-in technology  to make transaction decisions. Users can limi
TradeGold EA
Yi Cheng Dai
Experts
TradeGold based on momentum trading indicators combined with the U. S. market volatility trend momentum, the design of the timely opening and closing of gold positions strategy. TradeGold does not have a strict leverage requirement, which can be applied between 100 and 1,000 levers. This strategy does not float loss anxiety, do not add positions, with a stop loss, each stop loss for 1% of the account funds. Withdrawals never exceed 3% of the account. This strategy is based on the compound intere
Foli Pivots MT4
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility Filter
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forged from loss. Perfected with pain. Released with purpose. Tip: If you want to understand how the EA works in detail during testing, look for the parameter “Debug” in the input settings. By default, it is False . Set it to True to see detailed messages in the Experts tab while running backtest or live test. STRUCTURE. NOT SPECULATION. Three Little Birds EA is not just another trading robot. It is a battle-forged engine, crafted through years of real failure, and desi
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