The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future).

It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades.

It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings.

We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other instruments as well.





You will need

MT4 Real account standard (1 lot=100000)

Leverage 1:100 and above

Account of a minimum $5000, with 2x multiplier the recommended account is $10000, the bigger the multiplier the larger the account should be.





Input Preferred Parameters Description

(suggested Instrument GOLD (XAU/USD), timeframe M5)

Maximum orders 22 (maximum consecutive orders - be careful with that setting)

22 (maximum consecutive orders - be careful with that setting) starting Lot Size 0.01 (lots)

0.01 (lots) Lotsize multiplier 1.5 (1 or over 1.5 - Recommended are 1.5x to 2x . Examples in the screenshots.)

1.5 (1 or over 1.5 - Recommended are 1.5x to 2x . Examples in the screenshots.) Stop Loss Pips 777 (Stop Loss)

777 (Stop Loss) Take Profit Pips 3100 (Take Profit)

3100 (Take Profit) stop after 1 run [true/false] - option for a single trade run tool or used as a " leave and forget" tool





Tips on Improving the Results

VPS service (will benefit from speed, EA needs to watch the market at all times)

Very low commission

Very low slippage

Very low Swaps

Leverage 1:200

Low spread Broker





Author

Moxbbit G programming team, focused on modeling and development of automated trading systems with more than 9 years of Forex experience