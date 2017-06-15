Avato
- Experts
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- Version: 1.15
- Activations: 5
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future).
It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades.
It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings.
We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other instruments as well.
You will need
- MT4 Real account standard (1 lot=100000)
- Leverage 1:100 and above
- Account of a minimum $5000, with 2x multiplier the recommended account is $10000, the bigger the multiplier the larger the account should be.
Input Preferred Parameters Description
(suggested Instrument GOLD (XAU/USD), timeframe M5)
- Maximum orders 22 (maximum consecutive orders - be careful with that setting)
- starting Lot Size 0.01 (lots)
- Lotsize multiplier 1.5 (1 or over 1.5 - Recommended are 1.5x to 2x . Examples in the screenshots.)
- Stop Loss Pips 777 (Stop Loss)
- Take Profit Pips 3100 (Take Profit)
- stop after 1 run [true/false] - option for a single trade run tool or used as a " leave and forget" tool
Tips on Improving the Results
- VPS service (will benefit from speed, EA needs to watch the market at all times)
- Very low commission
- Very low slippage
- Very low Swaps
- Leverage 1:200
- Low spread Broker
Author
Moxbbit G programming team, focused on modeling and development of automated trading systems with more than 9 years of Forex experience
TRADE/USE AT YOUR OWN RISK!
Trading may not be suitable for all investors.
For adult users only.
Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Before deciding to invest you should carefully consider your level of experience.
The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment, no warranties or guarantees.