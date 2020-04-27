EA Rx Five MT4

The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7 Envelopes indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order.

The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm.

The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals.

Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used.

МetaТrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/43573

The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.

The recommended balance for safe long-term trading (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 5000 or $ 50 on a cent account.

Leverage from 1:500 and more.

Safe trading requires a minimum lot of 0.01. Check your broker to support a minimum lot of 0.01.

Broker Broker with five-digit and three-digit quotes.

EA requires a standard VPS server. ( EA does not work on MQL5 VPS )

MQL5 VPS EA requires RAM: 800 MB.

The EA does not work on the account: "JPY","RUB".

For the EA operation, open "Tools" > "Options" > "Expert Advisors". Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add https://ec.forexprostools.com, https://world-time-zone1.com and click OK. For the strategy tester: the EA provides integrated data on economic news from 2010.01.01 - 2022.10.01. The robot does not require all ticks in history. For quick test, use: Tick simulation methods:

M1 OHLC (simulation of 1-minute bars, OHLC prices).

EURUSD / M5. GBPUSD / M5. GBPJPY / M5. USDCHF / M5. USDJPY / M5. AUDUSD / M5. GBPAUD / M5. USDCAD / M5. GBPCAD / M5. EURAUD / M5. EURCAD / M5. EURGBP / M5. EURJPY / M5. GBPCHF / M5. NZDUSD / M5. GBPNZD / M5. EURCHF / M5. AUDCAD / M5. NZDCAD / M5. NZDJPY / M5. CHFJPY / M5. CADJPY / M5. AUDNZD / M5. EURNZD / M5.

Parameters

EURUSD - true , use EURUSD;

EURJPY - true , use EURJPY;

- ID of EA's trades. Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));

- enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m")); Custom_Risk - if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management);

- if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management); User_Balance - user-defined balance;

Add_to_User_Balance % - Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.

Lot on every - lot size per User_Balance ;

- fixed lot (if is ); Order Type - trading direction;

- comments to orders; Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;

- use the information panel ( - faster backtest); Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;

- maximum allowed spread; Economic news filter :

: Select http or https - select Protocol to download economic news;

http





https



News_update_every_N_minutes - update news every N minutes.

Trading within the week:

Monday - trade on Monday;

...



Friday - trade on Friday.

Time trading within a day:

Use time - if true , the EA trades by time;

GMT setting - GMT settings;

GMT Auto ( only for real ) - automatic detection of the GMT shift (not for a tester);

GMT Mode - manual setting;

GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);

- GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled); Every_Day_Start - operation start time (hh:mm);

Every_Day_End - operation end time (hh:mm).

Time to disable on Friday:

Use time - if true , the EA trades by time;

Disable_in_Friday - operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).



