CSM System

  • Experts
  • Michal Milko
    Michal Milko

    Michal Milko

    Our core lies in identification of these biggest speculators in the market (which can affect the price of the market). Following their action the retail joins and thanks to mass hysteria the market extremely overprices. It perfectly dilutes its input commands to individual prices using several
    1 comment
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 7
  • The CSM System is currently fully automated with all the special features and functions, controlled and regularly monitored. Its evolution, parameters and the individual algorithms are professionally evaluated and optimized by experienced development group of programmers who are developing new updated versions of system.
  • Unlike the other systems, we focused to create the system where the backtesting successful results matching the real life situation.
  • Our core lies in identification of these biggest speculators in the market (which can affect the price of the market). Following their action the retail joins and thanks to mass hysteria the market extremely overprices. It perfectly distributes its input commands to individual prices using several indicators for better timing and also monitors volumes of orders at given prices. The automatic system works with an optimized output diversification, because it uses only fixed price for output, but also follows the trend by using the slide goals. All transactions are protected by stop loss, which is dynamic. With this idea, the results are absolutely independent on the long-term development of the world's leading economies. All that is needed is the right momentum for the CSM System to spin its orders spewing spiral and go with the entire newly set trend.
  • The system enters a trade when there is indication of large investors entry and exits the trade based on many different parameters and volatility of market.
  • It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes.
  • No martingale, no grid, no scalping.
  • You do not need any knowledge, the configuration is very easy and you do not need configuration or optimization work.
  • It is recommended that deposits of $1,000 be set to $10 fixed lot or 1% autolot.
  • Systems (EURUSDm5, EURUSDm30, EURGBPm30).


Parameters

  1. FIXED_LOSS - Fixed loss in USD if AUTOLOSS is false.
  2. FIXED = 100.
  3. Autoloss - Automatic position management by balance size if AUTOLOSS is true.
  4. AUTOLOSS = true.
  5. Risk_in_percentage - The maximum risk of balance in percentage if AUTOLOSS is true.
  6. RISK_IN_PERCENTAGE = 0.01.
  7. Portfolio - Strategy selection (EURUSD 5 minute, EURUSD 30 minute, EURGBP 30 minute).
  8. If you want to use the (EURUSDm5) strategy, (EURUSDm5) have to be true.
  9. Then you have to insert the Expert Advisor into the chart - EURUSD 5 minute timeframe.
  10. Other strategies work on the same principle. E.g. (EURGBPm30) into chart - 30 minute timeframe.
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XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Daytrade Pro Algo
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
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Michal Milko
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Kryptosystém automaticky   Automatický kryptosystém je v súčasnosti plne automatizovaný so všetkými špeciálnymi vlastnosťami a funkciami, je kontrolovaný a pravidelne monitorovaný. Jeho vývoj, parametre a jednotlivé algoritmy sú odborne vyhodnotené a optimalizované skúsenou vývojovou skupinou programátorov, ktorí vyvíjajú nové aktualizované verzie systému. Na rozdiel od ostatných systémov sme sa zamerali na vytvorenie systému, v ktorom je spätné testovanie úspešných výsledkov zodpovedajúce situ
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