CSM System
- Experts
-
Michal MilkoOur core lies in identification of these biggest speculators in the market (which can affect the price of the market). Following their action the retail joins and thanks to mass hysteria the market extremely overprices. It perfectly dilutes its input commands to individual prices using several
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 7
- The CSM System is currently fully automated with all the special features and functions, controlled and regularly monitored. Its evolution, parameters and the individual algorithms are professionally evaluated and optimized by experienced development group of programmers who are developing new updated versions of system.
- Unlike the other systems, we focused to create the system where the backtesting successful results matching the real life situation.
- Our core lies in identification of these biggest speculators in the market (which can affect the price of the market). Following their action the retail joins and thanks to mass hysteria the market extremely overprices. It perfectly distributes its input commands to individual prices using several indicators for better timing and also monitors volumes of orders at given prices. The automatic system works with an optimized output diversification, because it uses only fixed price for output, but also follows the trend by using the slide goals. All transactions are protected by stop loss, which is dynamic. With this idea, the results are absolutely independent on the long-term development of the world's leading economies. All that is needed is the right momentum for the CSM System to spin its orders spewing spiral and go with the entire newly set trend.
- The system enters a trade when there is indication of large investors entry and exits the trade based on many different parameters and volatility of market.
- It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes.
- No martingale, no grid, no scalping.
- You do not need any knowledge, the configuration is very easy and you do not need configuration or optimization work.
- It is recommended that deposits of $1,000 be set to $10 fixed lot or 1% autolot.
- Systems (EURUSDm5, EURUSDm30, EURGBPm30).
Parameters
- FIXED_LOSS - Fixed loss in USD if AUTOLOSS is false.
- FIXED = 100.
- Autoloss - Automatic position management by balance size if AUTOLOSS is true.
- AUTOLOSS = true.
- Risk_in_percentage - The maximum risk of balance in percentage if AUTOLOSS is true.
- RISK_IN_PERCENTAGE = 0.01.
- Portfolio - Strategy selection (EURUSD 5 minute, EURUSD 30 minute, EURGBP 30 minute).
- If you want to use the (EURUSDm5) strategy, (EURUSDm5) have to be true.
- Then you have to insert the Expert Advisor into the chart - EURUSD 5 minute timeframe.
- Other strategies work on the same principle. E.g. (EURGBPm30) into chart - 30 minute timeframe.