SellerATR
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 3.6
- Updated: 11 April 2020
- Activations: 20
The Expert Advisor only sells.
Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD; GBPUSD; USDCHF; USDJPY; USDCAD; AUDUSD; EURGBP; EURAUD; EURCHF; EURJPY; GBPCHF; CADJPY; GBPJPY; AUDNZD; AUDCAD; AUDCHF; AUDJPY; CHFJPY; EURNZD; EURCAD; CADCHF; NZDJPY; NZDUSD.
Timeframe: H1.
Percent% manages closing both loss-making and profitable deals based on the account overall status.
Using the EA on 23 symbols mentioned above allows the robot to cope with the drawdown in case of a long trend. While positions on some pairs suffer losses, other positions compensate them moving the account balance to the positive side.
It is recommended to disable the EA in the days full of important financial news.
Settings
- Risk - automatic lot calculation depending on available funds;
- Lot - lot size if Risk=0;
- Step_ - minimum step between orders;
- Multiplication - Lot multiplication factor;
- Max lot = You can limit the maximum lot;
- TakeProfit_ - take profit.
- EnablePercent - close all orders by total profit in percentage.
- Percent - profit percentage, at which all orders on the account are closed.
- Slippage_ - price slippage level:
- Magic - magic number to distinguish EA's own orders;
- comment - comment to open orders;
- show_line - show/hide sell line;
- ForSell - sell line color;
- width - line width;
- MA_Periods - Moving Average period;
- Mult_Factor - values for a sell price calculation;
- PeriodsATR - ATR period.
I think it's an excellent EA. In one year it allows good earnings. Of course you have to remember to use your level of risk based on your capital (0,1,2 or 3).
L'EA is recommended!