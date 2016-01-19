The Expert Advisor only sells.

Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD; GBPUSD; USDCHF; USDJPY; USDCAD; AUDUSD; EURGBP; EURAUD; EURCHF; EURJPY; GBPCHF; CADJPY; GBPJPY; AUDNZD; AUDCAD; AUDCHF; AUDJPY; CHFJPY; EURNZD; EURCAD; CADCHF; NZDJPY; NZDUSD.

Timeframe: H1.

Percent% manages closing both loss-making and profitable deals based on the account overall status.

Using the EA on 23 symbols mentioned above allows the robot to cope with the drawdown in case of a long trend. While positions on some pairs suffer losses, other positions compensate them moving the account balance to the positive side.

It is recommended to disable the EA in the days full of important financial news.

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