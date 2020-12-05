Alchemist Trader

Alchemist_trader 7.1 expert advisor is an optimal combination of Hedge, Neural networks and Level trading strategies and is based on a special algorithm that calculates the risk, reads the price candlestick chart and sets the direction.Running this EA continuously throughout the year can increase the balance by 50-300% depending on market conditions.The main goal of this EA is to create savings in the long run.Works on all combinations involving the US dollar. For example: Forex, Index, Gold, Silver, Softs, Energy, etc.We will work on combinations that do not involve the US dollar, but the logic of risk management and calculations may be lost and the account may go bankrupt. 

Parameters:

  • Base_Curriency_USD = true or false (Set the base currency of the running combination to True if USD. For example: EURUSD.If it works on a combination such as USDJPY, set it to False)
  • It_is_Forex = true or false (Set the currency trade to True. For example: EURUSD, USDJPY)
  • Energy_Index = true or false (Set Energy and Index to True. For example: OIL)
  • Crypto_Stock_Softs = true or false (Set Crypto, Stock and Softs to True. For example: COFFEE)
  • It_is_Gold = true or false (Gold is set to True. For example: XAUUSD)
  • It_is_Silver = true or false (Set Silver to True. For example: XAGUSD)
  • Margin_Call_Level = 1.00 (Set the margin level to 1 for a risk of up to 100%. If it's 200%, enter 2. Adjust your risk angle)
  • MAPeriod = 13 (You can enter numbers from 2 to 13. This number is important for risk management and Lot adjustment. The smaller the number, the larger the Lot)
  • Min_Lots = 0.01 (Set the minimum Lot amount that can be opened for trading. This EA's risk management automatically calculates the risk and adjusts the Lot, usually opening a position greater than 0.01)
  • Lot_Split = 7 (We do not recommend that you change this setting)
  • Symbol_Type = 1 (If you are running multiple pairs at the same time, enter the number of pairs. In other words, the size of the division of the balance)
  • Profit_Procent_Of_Balance = 1.00 (This is the setting for closing the positions when the total profit of the open positions of the pair reaches the percentage of the divided balance. This setting is especially important. Enter and adjust the percentage)
  • Year_Min_Procent = 15.00 (At least the amount that the pair can pack. The higher this percentage, the better the ability to handle account risk)
  • Counter_Position = 1 (Quantity of opposing positions. (It can be from 1 to 7.) The consultant does not need to change this setting, preferably 1)
  • Trading_Mode = 0 (Trading 0 mode is a normal operation. You can put any number other than 0. Settings other than 0 automatically set TP and SL to open positions and do not add positions)
  • Pending_Coef = 2 (Pending orders are multipliers that separate the open price from the open positions. The resulting Pending orders should never be an open position, as they are a permanent memory tool used in EA calculations)
  • Take_Profit_Add = 0.001 (If Trading_Mode is set to a value other than 0, it is an additional point set by automatic TP and LS. Enter any number to match your pair)


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Extreme Reversal EA EA is designed to trade CS ATR Fibo Channels Indicator :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60415 Extreme Reversal EA opens trades according to the following calculations: - ATR - TMA  - Cycles - Murrey Math Calculations - Moving Averages Extreme Reversal EA works on every timeframe and instrument. Full alert and push notification functions. INPUTS: GLOBAL VARIABLES: MAGIC NUMBER: CHANGE THE VALUE TO TRADE ON THE SAME INSTRUMENT / TIMEFRAME ORDER LOTS: MANUAL / USER DEF
Harvester88
Fan Tie Ceng
Experts
Harvester 88 The main advantages of Harvester88 EA EA is a symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed specifically for trading major currency pairs, it implements a simple and versatile trading strategy that can be applied to any tool. 1. Fully automatic trading 24/5. 2. It can handle deposits not less than US$50. 3. Always use stop loss to control risk. 4. Use trailing stop protection to chase profits. 5. Ability to set transaction time. 6. Choose fixed-lot mode or compound interest mode EA
AI Nodiurnal EA
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
AI Nodiurnal EA is an advanced Forex robot that leverages cutting-edge machine learning technology to optimize trading strategies and enhance performance in the dynamic foreign exchange market. The term "Nodiurnal" reflects its ability to adapt and operate not only during the typical diurnal (daytime) trading hours but also during non-standard periods, providing a continuous and adaptive approach to forex trading. Settings : Default settings on   Currency Pair :  EURUSD H1 . Special setting is
GoldScalper
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
GoldScalper   is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the  XAU/USD   pair. This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the 5M Timeframe . thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be availabl
IndexPro
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
IndexPro  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the Trading of   Indices  Such as Ger30. S&P500, US30 index  . This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the H1 Timeframe on Ger30 . H1 or 5M on S&P500 . & 5M US30 . thanks to which it is more effective than a hu
Icaro
Christian Ricci
Experts
PROMO PRICE ONLY FOR LIMITED TIME  6 month at only 30$ (5$/month) RECOMMENDED VALUE: Timeframe: M1 ONLY FOR NAS100  SPREAD RECOMMENDED: 80 Test Broker: Vantage Fx EA SETUP: Lots: 1 for each 100€ (if Balance is 1000€, Lots = 10) TP: 5 SL: 0 min: 10 After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages. I am ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor. If you have never used EAs before, I will show and teach you how to use it.
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