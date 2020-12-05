Alchemist_trader 7.1 expert advisor is an optimal combination of Hedge, Neural networks and Level trading strategies and is based on a special algorithm that calculates the risk, reads the price candlestick chart and sets the direction.Running this EA continuously throughout the year can increase the balance by 50-300% depending on market conditions.The main goal of this EA is to create savings in the long run.Works on all combinations involving the US dollar. For example: Forex, Index, Gold, Silver, Softs, Energy, etc.We will work on combinations that do not involve the US dollar, but the logic of risk management and calculations may be lost and the account may go bankrupt.

Parameters:

Base_Curriency_USD = true or false ( Set the base currency of the running combination to True if USD. For example: EURUSD . If it works on a combination such as USDJPY, set it to False )

It_is_Forex = true or false ( Set the currency trade to True. For example: EURUSD, USDJPY )

Energy_Index = true or false ( Set Energy and Index to True. For example: OIL )

Crypto_Stock_Softs = true or false ( Set Crypto, Stock and Softs to True. For example: COFFEE )

It_is_Gold = true or false ( Gold is set to True. For example: XAUUSD )

It_is_Silver = true or false ( Set Silver to True. For example: XAGUSD )

Margin_Call_Level = 1.00 ( Set the margin level to 1 for a risk of up to 100%. If it's 200%, enter 2. Adjust your risk angle )

MAPeriod = 13 ( You can enter numbers from 2 to 13. This number is important for risk management and Lot adjustment. The smaller the number, the larger the Lot )

Min_Lots = 0.01 ( Set the minimum Lot amount that can be opened for trading. This EA's risk management automatically calculates the risk and adjusts the Lot, usually opening a position greater than 0.01 )

Lot_Split = 7 ( We do not recommend that you change this setting )

Symbol_Type = 1 ( If you are running multiple pairs at the same time, enter the number of pairs. In other words, the size of the division of the balance )

Profit_Procent_Of_Balance = 1.00 ( This is the setting for closing the positions when the total profit of the open positions of the pair reaches the percentage of the divided balance. This setting is especially important. Enter and adjust the percentage )

Year_Min_Procent = 15.00 ( At least the amount that the pair can pack. The higher this percentage, the better the ability to handle account risk )

Counter_Position = 1 ( Quantity of opposing positions. (It can be from 1 to 7.) The consultant does not need to change this setting, preferably 1 )

Trading_Mode = 0 ( Trading 0 mode is a normal operation. You can put any number other than 0. Settings other than 0 automatically set TP and SL to open positions and do not add positions )

Pending_Coef = 2 ( Pending orders are multipliers that separate the open price from the open positions. The resulting Pending orders should never be an open position, as they are a permanent memory tool used in EA calculations )