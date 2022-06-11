TickCounter MT5

The TickCounter indicator counts up and down ticks on each new bar.





The calculation starts from the moment the indicator is placed on the chart.





Histogram bars represent:

Yellow bars - total number of ticks;

Blue bars - ticks UP;

Red bars - ticks DOWN.

If the blue bar is not visible, then there are more down ticks and the red bar is displayed on top of the blue one (the red layer is above the blue one). MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82548

Each reinitialization of the indicator causes the buffers to be reset to zero and the tick counting starts from the beginning. Therefore, you should not unnecessarily change the timeframe of the chart and change the indicator settings.

The EA uses buffers and indicator data can be used in the EA.



