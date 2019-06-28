Fast Scalper

This EA works when spike is coming back. Executes a pending order according to spike and executes it on reversal.

No standard indicators.

No grid trading.

No arbitrage.

No curve fitting according to back-test results

No Hedge

Very low Stop Loss Ratio

Can be started with $100 only, tested with 99.90% data Modelling quality.

Recommendations:

Developed for M1, EURUSD

ECN Broker with 5 points

Settings

Spread: Need to be as low as possible.

Trailing Enable/Disable: Either true or false. It decides either Trailing stop should work or not.

Trailing stop value: Pips that need to be allowed before hitting the trailing stop.

Money management by EA: EA will decide the lot size if this parameter is set to true.

Risk Level: % of an amount to risk, works with money management

Manual Fixed lot: Manual lot can be given to EA, for manual lot to work "Money management by EA" needs to be false if manual lots are required.

Max Lot size: Maximum size of the lot for trading

Magic buy: Unique identifier for buy order

Magic sell: Unique identifier for sell order

Take profit: Amount of pip's to take profit

Stop Loss: Amount of pip's to take loss

Trade Gap: On reversal, market comes back. It's the distance of market peak and pending order

Market jump before buy execution: Single candle jump in pips before buying

Market fall before sell execution: Single candle fall in pips before buying

Number of digits for lot: number of digit after a decimal point e.g for 0.01, there are two digits

Multiplier for second trade: For some trades there is another trade to cover the loss, that trade will be multiple of the first trade.



