Fast Scalper

3.67

This EA works when spike is coming back. Executes a pending order according to spike and executes it on reversal.

  • No standard indicators.
  • No grid trading.
  • No arbitrage.
  • No curve fitting according to back-test results
  • No Hedge  
  • Very low Stop Loss Ratio 

Can be started with $100 only, tested with 99.90% data Modelling quality.

Recommendations:

  • Developed for M1, EURUSD
  • ECN Broker with 5 points

Settings

  • Spread: Need to be as low as possible.
  • Trailing Enable/Disable: Either true or false. It decides either Trailing stop should work or not. 
  • Trailing stop value: Pips that need to be allowed before hitting the trailing stop.
  • Money management by EA: EA will decide the lot size if this parameter is set to true.
  • Risk Level: % of an amount to risk, works with money management
  • Manual Fixed lot: Manual lot can be given to EA, for manual lot to work "Money management by EA" needs to be false if manual lots are required.
  • Max Lot size: Maximum size of the lot for trading
  • Magic buy: Unique identifier for buy order
  • Magic sell: Unique identifier for sell order
  • Take profit: Amount of pip's to take profit
  • Stop Loss: Amount of pip's to take loss
  • Trade Gap: On reversal, market comes back. It's the distance of market peak and pending order
  • Market jump before buy execution: Single candle jump in pips before buying
  • Market fall before sell execution: Single candle fall in pips before buying
  • Number of digits for lot: number of digit after a decimal point e.g for 0.01, there are two digits
  • Multiplier for second trade: For some trades there is another trade to cover the loss, that trade will be multiple of the first trade.

 

 


Reviews 3
Emrah Oz
305
Emrah Oz 2020.06.24 18:27 
 

Support is very good, and I managed to get very good results in my tests. I liked how simple it is to run this EA and it looks very promising, I will update this comment after I run it for a few weeks. But until now everything is perfetto.

Manfred Braak
438
Manfred Braak 2024.03.02 19:33 
 

Hi Atif, I bought your Fast Scalper a long time ago and like it very much (it reminds me of the EA FxUnicorn, with which I made 1000% profit in 3.5 months a few years ago). I have one suggestion: can you add a bell signal to the EA when it opens a trade. So that you can follow the trade directly? That would be very helpful.

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Manfred Braak
438
Manfred Braak 2024.03.02 19:33 
 

Hi Atif, I bought your Fast Scalper a long time ago and like it very much (it reminds me of the EA FxUnicorn, with which I made 1000% profit in 3.5 months a few years ago). I have one suggestion: can you add a bell signal to the EA when it opens a trade. So that you can follow the trade directly? That would be very helpful.

Atif Zafar
778
Reply from developer Atif Zafar 2024.03.07 09:50
glad that you like the performance of the EA, i can definitely implement the suggestion in code. PM me, will help you with that feature. thx
Happy Scalper
1040
Happy Scalper 2021.02.26 04:09 
 

Stay away from this dude and his EA. Terrible customer support. Says he will fix bug or update and never does it. Takes your money and probably buys chickens. You have been warned.

Atif Zafar
778
Reply from developer Atif Zafar 2022.03.22 04:35
Price was charged for the EA that is listed on MQL website. Customizing EA according to your needs is not included in the price.
Emrah Oz
305
Emrah Oz 2020.06.24 18:27 
 

Support is very good, and I managed to get very good results in my tests. I liked how simple it is to run this EA and it looks very promising, I will update this comment after I run it for a few weeks. But until now everything is perfetto.

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