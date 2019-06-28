Fast Scalper
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 16 July 2019
- Activations: 19
This EA works when spike is coming back. Executes a pending order according to spike and executes it on reversal.
- No standard indicators.
- No grid trading.
- No arbitrage.
- No curve fitting according to back-test results
- No Hedge
- Very low Stop Loss Ratio
Can be started with $100 only, tested with 99.90% data Modelling quality.
Recommendations:
- Developed for M1, EURUSD
- ECN Broker with 5 points
Settings
- Spread: Need to be as low as possible.
- Trailing Enable/Disable: Either true or false. It decides either Trailing stop should work or not.
- Trailing stop value: Pips that need to be allowed before hitting the trailing stop.
- Money management by EA: EA will decide the lot size if this parameter is set to true.
- Risk Level: % of an amount to risk, works with money management
- Manual Fixed lot: Manual lot can be given to EA, for manual lot to work "Money management by EA" needs to be false if manual lots are required.
- Max Lot size: Maximum size of the lot for trading
- Magic buy: Unique identifier for buy order
- Magic sell: Unique identifier for sell order
- Take profit: Amount of pip's to take profit
- Stop Loss: Amount of pip's to take loss
- Trade Gap: On reversal, market comes back. It's the distance of market peak and pending order
- Market jump before buy execution: Single candle jump in pips before buying
- Market fall before sell execution: Single candle fall in pips before buying
- Number of digits for lot: number of digit after a decimal point e.g for 0.01, there are two digits
- Multiplier for second trade: For some trades there is another trade to cover the loss, that trade will be multiple of the first trade.
Support is very good, and I managed to get very good results in my tests. I liked how simple it is to run this EA and it looks very promising, I will update this comment after I run it for a few weeks. But until now everything is perfetto.