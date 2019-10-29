Alfascal

1
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files)

Alfascal is a new model of a fully automated trading neuro-system, working on short timeframes. This system, which is based on a specialized neural network, is able to provide continuous training, transform the chaotic realities of the market into a specific system that can improve the quality of open transactions and absorb most of the loss-making ones. This system has a special candlestick pattern algorithm. A pattern implies a system with a dedicated constant. Transactions made according to patterns are divided into two dichotomies: a) Ideal (ideal); b) Exception (exception). In accordance with the nature of the transaction (up or down), it requires a specialized data warehouse, structurally divided into two parts. Thus, the neuro-system allows you to protect the user from re-opening a losing trade under certain circumstances. Through the verified configuration of the candle, the neural network independently determines the type of transaction and the entry point. Alfascal, for user safety, shows the best results of correlation of risk and profitability indicators. The system is constantly valid, the possibilities of semi-automatic training, as well as the system, thanks to the parameters and software components embedded in it, ensure the frequent and multiple opening of high-quality transactions.



Advisor can work on any leverage.
Deposit from $ 100, EURUSD
Any broker, I recommend using a VPS server.
Recommended products
Bunny
Aleksandr Valutsa
Experts
Professional Forex Advisor: Your Path to Stable Income on the Foreign Exchange Market All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Automation of trade on a new level We present to your attention an advanced solution for automated trading on the Forex market - an intelligent advisor developed by a team of professional traders and programmers. Key Benefits High precisi
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Gold4Money
Gurkamal Singh
Experts
This product is specially designed for serious traders who want to earn  stable and passive income .This will not provide 100 % percent profit. There are some months in which it gave losses but that losses are not as big as profits . Try this strategy yourself first and then apply it in real account . Gold4money is an expert which helps to earn money easily at very less risk as it gives maximum gain at little risk of 2 % of money only.  The settings for this strategy are following- 1) Timeframe
NeuralLink
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the EA to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the terminal directory (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) NeuralLink is a new model of a fully automated trading neuro-system using an active neuro-scalping strategy. This system, in the basis of which a specialized neural network is integrated, is capable of continuous learning, transforming the chaotic realities of the market into a specific system, which allows improving the quality of opened tr
Robot Bitcoin Ai
Luong Quang Nguyen
Experts
Bitcoin AI Robot – One-Way DCA Strategy with Smart Trailing Stop The Bitcoin market is always highly volatile – sometimes it rises quickly, and sometimes it experiences deep corrections. Instead of trying to guess the peaks and troughs, the Bitcoin AI Robot helps investors take advantage of price movements in a single, consistent, and controlled direction. What is a One-Way DCA Strategy? DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) is a method of breaking down capital and gradually buying as the market
Project Profit
Aldrich Leonardo Ong
Experts
Before you buy a Project Profit please be aware of the risks involved: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).  The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading. Any mean reversion can get caught on the wrong side of a fast movements due to unexpected news or flash crashes. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the St
Three Star Galaxy
Lee Ka Ying
Experts
User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending   manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders placed by the panel. Highly customized parameters for automated or manual buy/sell orders. Customized  money management system. Advanced users can choose their buy/sell decision according to their views and leave the rest to the EA to follow up their initial decisions. Beginners can fully rely on the built-in technology  to make transaction decisions. Users can limi
The Last Pharaon MT4
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now The Last Pharaon this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Digital Experts
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
DIGITAL EXPERTS EA is a tool designed to assemble five of our digital experts into one expert as follows: MILCH COW HEDGE EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. MILCH COW MIX EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right
William Percent Range with Simple Moving Average
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when the SMAs cross and when the WPR has left overbought/oversold areas. The SMAs are also programmed to close the trades if the trend changes. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is NZDUSD and the recommended timeframe to operat
FREE
Atena Gold EA
Igor Pereira Calil
Experts
The Atena specialist is a EA for Meta Trader with the objective of working with the robot's own trends and strategies. GET Atena Gold EA FREE INSTALLED AND OPERATING ON YOUR ACCOUNT, ASK ME PRIVATE MESSAGE. Atena was developed to operate with greater security on American metal (GOLD, XAUUSD). Atena GOLD is a long-term robot, with WEEKLY AND MONTHLY profits, don't be too alarmed if it sometimes takes some time to close. Remember that Athena operates in both market trends, buying and selling, re
Gold SWmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
Experts
Gold SWmax EA  - is one of the best   Expert Advisor  for   Meta Trader 4 . The unique algorithm of the adviser analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines profitable entry and exit points, and uses advanced money management and lot multiplier.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set file to optimiz
Gold SDmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
Experts
Gold SDmax EA  - is one of the best   Expert Advisor  for   Meta Trader 4 . The unique algorithm of the adviser analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines profitable entry and exit points, and uses advanced money management and lot multiplier.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set file to optimiz
RegressionExpert
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor works on the basis of wave-like changes in price movements. The dynamic regression channel allows you to accurately predict the price movement in the short term. The Expert Advisor uses the indicator in its trading: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64252 Trading instruments (TF 5m): GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY. The Expert Advisor has been successfully tested with 99% quality quotes, floating spread and random ping since 2003. Optimization of the advisor is not required.
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
Algo Edge MT4
Niklas Templin
3.57 (7)
Experts
Algo Edge EA  Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  EA work with high and low from Last Candle. AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30. -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and inp_4 VolumePercent = The Robot will i
FREE
Forex Trader Pro
Cedric Mike Florina
Experts
Forex Trader Pro — Your Automatic Forex Trading Robot! Official channel & support: t.me/TradeSense_FX Compatible with MT4 | Free updates | License for 5 accounts Why Choose Forex Trader Pro? Looking for a complete, smart, and adaptable auto-trading system that works in any market condition? Forex Trader Pro is more than just an Expert Advisor — it’s a professional algorithmic trading platform designed to provide performance, control, and safety for traders of all levels. Key Feat
Trade Zone Unlimited
Chathusanka Yamasinghe
Experts
The EA strategy is based on  Zone Recovery , with simple inputs. - This EA is only using pending orders to execute the trades. - Using trailing stop and take profit levels to secure the profits. When you back testing the EA most of the time it might end up in losses. This happens because we must active the EA on London and New York time. Other trading sessions will make you lose. So keep manually filter the time. Update will available soon for the time filtering option.   Features The advantage
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Experts
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
Two Star Galaxy
Lee Ka Ying
Experts
User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending   manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders placed by the panel. Highly customized parameters for automated or manual buy/sell orders. Customized  money management system. Advanced users can choose their buy/sell decision according to their views and leave the rest to the EA to follow up their initial decisions. Beginners can fully rely on the built-in technology  to make transaction decisions. Users can limi
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Experts
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Two hearts zone trading EA by VUK
Vajahat Ullah Khan
Experts
Introducing Two Hearts Zone Trading EA by VUK (Best to apply at break out, supply and demand zones, reversals etc) – the ultimate tool for ZONE trading enthusiasts. This powerful trading robot is designed to enhance your trading experience by providing automated support in navigating the ZONE trading strategy. With Two Hearts Zone Trading EA, traders can effortlessly engage in ZONE trading with precision and efficiency. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, this expert advisor
MaxNinjya20
Yutaka Yoshinouchi
Experts
This EA has been winning steadily for seven years in the strategy tester. I haven't tested it further because it would be pointless to do so, but I think it would produce the same results. This is because the logic is designed to not lose in any market environment. Performance over seven years: About 3 times. In a world where economic commentators say that a 7% annual interest rate is considered genius, this EA has earned 42% annual interest. This Max Ninjya is a genuine and authentic EA. An
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Benj hybrid EA mararm
Benjamin Allip
Experts
BENJ HYBRID EA (Martingale Arm) Your Professional Trading Cockpit: Mapped ATR • Dual-Limit Logic • Daily P&L Guard Important notice: After purchase, please contact via Telegram @CryptomanPh for installation guide and setting, and updated version (for lifetime purchase only). Why Traders Choose BENJ HYBRID EA BENJ HYBRID EA is more than a simple trading robot—it’s a complete execution, analytics, and risk management system . Built for serious traders, this EA blends institutional-grade autom
Trends EA Only one order at a time
Bo Xu
Experts
趋势EA“缔造者”4.1.8版本最新产品，联系方式qq398867673 ，微信15940404448，（qq不经常登录，电话微信均可）都是实名认证的。国内按授权开户数量限制、授权交易仓位限制、授权使用时间限制为参考依据定价，不管您是大资金还是小资金都有相应的权限价格。黄金缔造者经过多次更新现在的交易获利能力有目共睹如图。 购买须知： 1.提供所想要授权账号，用于写入EA授权； 2.报备账户资金额度以及所想使用的时间（半年起），用于写入EA授权； 3.添加微信，有一个简单的培训； 4.本产品只适合XAUUSD的交易； 5.产品为趋势类EA，所以震荡行情会小亏，属于正常，趋势行情大赚。 （注：交易一定是有亏有赚，主要看盈亏比例，我们不会说“放心用单单都赢利”这种骗人的话）。 虽然在官网售卖，但我们有修改权限的权力，有人不相信可以联系我们，先给你写一个简单的EA都是可以的，也可以你购买产品后，额外为你写一个你自己的策略EA，算是赠送。定价高低自有意义，我们只会给最好的产品，定最合适的价格。本产品为mt4使用 EA介绍： 1.EA没有任何参数，所有的算法我们全部封存在EA里了，使用简单；
Four Star Galaxy
Lee Ka Ying
Experts
User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending   manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders placed by the panel. Highly customized parameters for automated or manual buy/sell orders. Customized  money management system. Advanced users can choose their buy/sell decision according to their views and leave the rest to the EA to follow up their initial decisions. Beginners can fully rely on the built-in technology  to make transaction decisions. Users can limi
Forex Oscars PRO EA
Oskars Paeglis
Experts
Forex Oscar's PRO EA   is the advanced mathematics algorithms  system  with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points and required amount of the rate in any market situation. This system is focused on a  long-term  stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me. I have done very big mathematical calculations and I have found the right formula to trade in the Forex market. It takes a lot of work and time to achieve the best results.Nothing fancy here only
Ksm Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Buyers of this product also purchase
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forged from loss. Perfected with pain. Released with purpose. Tip: If you want to understand how the EA works in detail during testing, look for the parameter “Debug” in the input settings. By default, it is False . Set it to True to see detailed messages in the Experts tab while running backtest or live test. STRUCTURE. NOT SPECULATION. Three Little Birds EA is not just another trading robot. It is a battle-forged engine, crafted through years of real failure, and desi
Guran xauusd
Ran Gu
Experts
Currently discounted: $30 per month for the first ten users, then back to $1000 per month after  Feature Introduction When the edit box above the screen displays "Trading Volume Heatmap = 0," please wait patiently 1. When the edit box above the screen displays "Reverse=0" (Wait=1: ready to buy, Wait=-1: ready to sell) 2. When the waiting count is not zero and the waiting equals the reverse value, the EA officially opens a position. You can consider adding positions based on the timing 3. In
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
CSM System
Michal Milko
Experts
The CSM System is currently fully automated with all the special features and functions, controlled and regularly monitored. Its evolution, parameters and the individual algorithms are professionally evaluated and optimized by experienced development group of programmers who are developing new updated versions of system. Unlike the other systems, we focused to create the system where the backtesting successful results matching the real life situation. Our core lies in identification of these bi
Crypto System Automatic
Michal Milko
Experts
Kryptosystém automaticky   Automatický kryptosystém je v súčasnosti plne automatizovaný so všetkými špeciálnymi vlastnosťami a funkciami, je kontrolovaný a pravidelne monitorovaný. Jeho vývoj, parametre a jednotlivé algoritmy sú odborne vyhodnotené a optimalizované skúsenou vývojovou skupinou programátorov, ktorí vyvíjajú nové aktualizované verzie systému. Na rozdiel od ostatných systémov sme sa zamerali na vytvorenie systému, v ktorom je spätné testovanie úspešných výsledkov zodpovedajúce situ
Raider
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
A scalper trading advisor with an innovative method for calculating the opening of trading positions. The robot is designed for high-frequency trading with MT4 terminal instruments. The expert controls the volume of trading positions, spread expansion, and slippage. Can be used on any time frame, with any deposit size. Easily optimized and configured for the desired instrument. You can use preset settings. Recommendations for using the expert Initial deposit from 100USD. Brokers with normal exec
Wizard
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
Эксперт для работы на основных валютных парах. Открытие сделок на основе анализа ценового движения. Вход в рынок отложенными динамическими ордерами, всегда выставляет StopLoss  и  TakeProfit, не использует мартингейл и усреднение. Робот не выходит за границы заложенной в него стратегии, соблюдает заданный уровень риска и контролирует расширения спреда, выбирая наиболее благоприятные моменты входа в сделку. Для эффективной работы желательно провести оптимизацию для каждой валютной пары. Для ускор
Night Vision EA
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels. It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries. Live Results shown at here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290   Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time) .  Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing .
Global EA DJ
Global Scale Europe Consulting, S.L.
Experts
Robot experto diseñado para valorar las tendencias del mercado especialmente  y apropiado para operar sobre el índice Dow Jones. Realiza operaciones de forma automática siguiendo la tendencia del mercado en las últimas horas. Adecuado para todo tipo de usuarios interesados en un robot sencillo de gestionar, muy intuitivo y apto para personas no expertas.
Beach Trip EA
Rikky Patia
Experts
THE BEACH TRIP EA This EA designed for serious trader who become too serious and need to laid back and still having some decent trades, the setting is so simple and it works on any chart The Robot will scan continously on 1 mins, 5 min, and 15 mins chart. SEE the Strategy Tester Guide to know whether your history data is valid enough. The EA isn't optimize on any single currency, so the money management isn't build to last very long nor to make unrealistic parabolic curve on certain pairs. Ta
It is recommended to hang more accounts for EA
Yuzhu Liu
Experts
Apart from the view of violent positions, this EA focuses on stable profits Applicable varieties: AUDUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, USDJPY and other currencies with relatively stable trend This EA provides chart parameters and quick close position buttons. The table text is spelled in Chinese and Pinyin, which is more convenient for Chinese people to watch. You can understand the meaning of variables simply by spelling. The account should keep more than 3000 yuan. If it is less than 3000, please change
Stick And Stone
Rikky Patia
Experts
In the wake of AI industry there's a lot opinions that human will be replaced by algorithm, some people worried that job are being replaced by robots. while some people believe that robots trully can do a better job (if not perfect) than people. "Only A few realized that it is a combination of human's creativity and insight and AI's discliplined and tirelessness that will trully excel." -Quote by SomeGuy. People are looking for the right EA to put their investment on, on a long term basis, Sta
Soul Gou
Yuzhu Liu
Experts
Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - language of the output messages (English, Russian, German, French, Spanish). Price for open - open price. If set to 0, the orders will be placed on the following distance from the current price: current price + "The distance in the first order". Lot - lot size for pending orders. Use Order type - type of pending orders. The distance in the first order - distance for the first order in points. Count of orders - number of orders to be opened.
Big Banks Can Lose
Rikky Patia
Experts
A comprehensive EA that with real results. Big Banks Can Lose IS NOT JUST YOUR AVERAGE EA Has Proven To Be a Profitable Assistant in the live account, It's basically a PRO Trader At your Disposal Here's What Makes this EA Stands Out From The Rest of the product here: 1. An accurate money management: You can count the bits manually, Spend 10 minutes in a single pair, Just to realize that the opportunity has passed, or is not even worth to trade 2. This is not a mere scalper, where your marg
AI Nodiurnal EA
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
AI Nodiurnal EA is an advanced Forex robot that leverages cutting-edge machine learning technology to optimize trading strategies and enhance performance in the dynamic foreign exchange market. The term "Nodiurnal" reflects its ability to adapt and operate not only during the typical diurnal (daytime) trading hours but also during non-standard periods, providing a continuous and adaptive approach to forex trading. Settings : Default settings on   Currency Pair :  EURUSD H1 . Special setting is
BitcoinWhale
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
5 (1)
Experts
BitcoinWhale   is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the  Bitcoin/USD   pair. This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day, thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer. The robot will be fu
GoldScalper
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
GoldScalper   is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the  XAU/USD   pair. This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the 5M Timeframe . thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be availabl
IndexPro
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
IndexPro  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the Trading of   Indices  Such as Ger30. S&P500, US30 index  . This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the H1 Timeframe on Ger30 . H1 or 5M on S&P500 . & 5M US30 . thanks to which it is more effective than a hu
Icaro
Christian Ricci
Experts
PROMO PRICE ONLY FOR LIMITED TIME  6 month at only 30$ (5$/month) RECOMMENDED VALUE: Timeframe: M1 ONLY FOR NAS100  SPREAD RECOMMENDED: 80 Test Broker: Vantage Fx EA SETUP: Lots: 1 for each 100€ (if Balance is 1000€, Lots = 10) TP: 5 SL: 0 min: 10 After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages. I am ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor. If you have never used EAs before, I will show and teach you how to use it.
IndiceFire
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
IndiceFire  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the Trading of   Indices  Such as  S&P500, US30 indices pair.  . This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the H4 Timeframe on S&P500 . Thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizatio
IndicesLion
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
IndicesLion  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the Trading of   Indices  Such as  S&P500, US30 indices pair.  . This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the H1 Timeframe on S&P500 . Thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizati
MelBar RealScalper FinTech RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Experts
MelBar RealScalper FinTech RoboTrader Version  8.8. MT4 Real-Time Open Candle AutoTrading FinTech RoboTrader with inbuilt Buy/Sell Signal Alerts. Verified by MyFxBook. ONLY ONE (1) TRADER ACCOUNT USER LICENSE PER RENTAL. Try it on your demo account first & settings optimization.  Works on multiple charts. Niche FinTech Democratization Tool & Human Right to Accumulation of Wealth software.  A People's Right to Wealth software. Specifically designed FinTech RoboTrader Expert Advisor is a
MasterMind Algo AI MultiStrategy EA
Pappathi Murugesan
Experts
Forex MasterMind Algo AI Multiple Trading Are 3 Type Of Trading Strategy   Velocity Trading Breakout Trading Reversal Trading   Velocity Trading Strategy:-                Velocity Trading Strategy Are Longer Then Candle Buy Or Sell Its Same Side More Than Trade. For Example, in Market Are Buy Side Long Candle, The EA Is Buy, Only Fixed Lot Is Working On Strategy  Breakout Trading Strategy:-                   Breakout Trading Strategy Instantly Place Order BuyStop And SellStop, Once Breakout
Tujjor Pro
Bekhzod Rasulov
Experts
Brief information about our robot: this robot can trade 29 pairs at the same time Our ROBOT earns from 20% to 45% profit per month. Minimum deposit 5.000-10.000 For complete information about the robot, contact the administrator https://t.me/behzodrasulov https://t.me/tujjor_robot_N1 The robot has been working in the market for a long time, you can get more information about it from the admin
MerkaDrive
Merkabot
Experts
"Check out MerkaDrive - the ultimate EA developed for contrarian trading. This powerful system is optimized for trading EURUSD, with a recommended period of H1 and a maximum spread of 10. To get started, we recommend backtesting MerkaDrive on every tick over a period of 3 months to speed up your analysis of past years. And don't forget to personalize your risk management strategy after analyzing previous years' drawdowns. Pro tip: it's always a good idea to test out new systems on demo accounts
MerkaDivergence
Merkabot
Experts
A trading system based on divergences is one that uses divergences between technical indicators and market prices to identify potential trading opportunities. Here's how this type of trading system operates: Divergence identification: The divergence-based trading system seeks to identify divergences between technical indicators and market prices. A divergence occurs when the market price and a technical indicator move in different directions, which can indicate a possible trend reversal. Signal
Magnat
Alexander Buseinus
Experts
A professional Expert Advisor designed for trading any instrument of the Metatrader 4 platform. Work Features: A large number of input parameters, with a wide range of settings, allow you to work on all instruments with any broker trading conditions. Depending on trading conditions, it can work with direct market positions or dynamic pending orders. When switching the corresponding input parameter, the Expert Advisor always opens only one trading position at a time, or it can open many position
Euro Miner Pro
Willy Wijaya
Experts
Euro Miner  does not use indicators, and it doesn't require complicated settings because user just needs to upload the already available setfile. Euro Miner Pro is very adaptive can be profitable in sideway market and don't worry if have high impact news such as NFP, FOMC , no need to turn off the Autotrading.. you can on 24 hrs 5 days, one time setup and forget just enjoy the profit.. IMPORTANT! for a full support and to get instructions on how to set up, pls leave a message on comment tab af
TradeGold EA
Yi Cheng Dai
Experts
TradeGold based on momentum trading indicators combined with the U. S. market volatility trend momentum, the design of the timely opening and closing of gold positions strategy. TradeGold does not have a strict leverage requirement, which can be applied between 100 and 1,000 levers. This strategy does not float loss anxiety, do not add positions, with a stop loss, each stop loss for 1% of the account funds. Withdrawals never exceed 3% of the account. This strategy is based on the compound intere
More from author
Ensac
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
ENSAC is a fully automated Expert Advisor, built on a scalping strategy that involves closing a deal while achieving a small, but sufficient profitability indicator, which allows the user to minimize the leakage of funds from opening losing trades. The Expert Advisor is multi-functional and does not require a specific type of account for normal operation. The mechanism of the Expert Advisor is designed so that, before opening a transaction, instant implicit filtering is carried out thanks to the
Karman
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Karman is a fully automated trading advisor working on a М30 timeframe. The settings of the advisor are based on the safe trading, the essence of which is to close the transaction, while achieving a positive profitability dynamism of several points, which allows the user to reduce the costs of opening losing trades. The Expert Advisor is multi-functional and does not require a specific type of account for the normal operation of all functions embedded in it. The advisor’s manual involves encapsu
NotBad
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Settings in discussions !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! NotBad is a fully automated trading advisor. The advisor's software functionality, created by a large team, was built exclusively for the strategy of safe trading along the neural network zigzag trend, the essence of which is to close a deal when a positive profitability ratio of several points is reached, which allows the buyer to minimize the loss of funds from opening losing deals. The Expert Advisor is equipped with special software s
Stpaos
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
STPAOS is an automated trading advisor. The advisor programmatic functionality has been customized for a safe trading strategy with the trend, the essence of which is to close the transaction while achieving a positive profitability ratio of several points, which gives the buyer the opportunity to minimize the loss of funds from the opening of losing trades. Advisor is equipped with special software installations and utilities that help to achieve a positive indicator of trade profitability. The
Ssm X
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
SSM is a fully automated trading advisor. The configuration of the advisor's program settings is based on the use of a safe trading strategy, which implies closing a deal while achieving a positive progression of profitability of several points, which allows the buyer to minimize the leakage of funds from opening losing trades. The adviser contains special utilitarian macros and installations that implicitly help the user to achieve a profitable indicator of trade profitability. The mechanics of
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Bellar
Vladislav Filippov
1 (1)
Experts
Bellar is a fully automated trading advisor. The settings of the adviser were customized and generated for trading using a safe scalping strategy, which implies opening short-term trades and exiting them with a positive progression of the profitability index of several points, which allows the buyer to minimize the leakage of funds from opening negative-yield trades. The advisor’s method of operation is based on initiating a series of sequential processes: aggregating a diversified number of pot
Bolensia
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Bolensia is a fully automated scalper trading advisor. The structure of the augmented macro settings of the adviser was developed for trading using the safe scalping strategy based on opening short-term trades and closing them when a small progressive indicator of profitability dynamism is reached, which allows the user to minimize losses from opening losing trades. The expert advisor integrates special program parameters and utilitarian microtasks, reducing software processes and helping the us
Movering
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Movering is a fully automated trading advisor. The settings of the adviser were configured and customized for trading using the safe scalping strategy, which involves opening short-term trades and closing them when a positive profitability ratio of several points is reached, which allows the user to minimize losses from the opening of negative-return trades. The advisor’s tactics are to launch parallel processes for consolidating possible transactions into a special channel and encapsulating the
Scal Boo
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Scal Boo is a fully automated trading advisor. The expert advisor's major settings were developed for trading on a safe scalping strategy, which implies closing a deal while achieving an exponential growth in the profitability index of a certain number of points, which allows the buyer to minimize losses from opening losing trades. The Expert Advisor is also equipped with a specific set of utilitarian installations and macros that help ensure positive trading dynamics. The adviser's mechanism of
Accuracity
Vladislav Filippov
1 (1)
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) Accuracity is a completely new generation automated trading neuro-system. This system, whose structural basis is a specialized neural network, is able to permanently learn in chaotic market conditions, organizing and systematizing them to optimize trading and protect the user from the systematic opening of transactions against th
AlertBot
Vladislav Filippov
Utilities
Alert created to simplify trading by strategy, general trend, taking into account overbought and oversold zones. Indicators constantly monitor the trend, overbought and oversold zones, as well as volumes, and at the right time will give a signal to open positions. All that remains is just to wait for the alert and open a deal, wait for profit, and close the deal.
AntiPhasma
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Settings in discussions !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! AntiPhasma is a fully automated trading advisor. The advisor's software functionality, created by a large team, was built exclusively for the strategy of safe trading along the neural network zigzag trend, the essence of which is to close a deal when a positive profitability ratio of several points is reached, which allows the buyer to minimize the loss of funds from opening losing deals. The Expert Advisor is equipped with special softwa
HyperLook
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
HyperLook is a completely automated trading advisor that works primarily on a 30 minute timeframe. The Expert Advisor has a special scalping algorithm based on the synthesis of fast and slow stochastic oscillators, wave chart structuring using MACD and a special neurosystem macro that allows the Expert Advisor to learn precedently. The advisor's settings are based on a safe trading strategy, the essence of which is to close a deal, upon reaching a positive dynamism of profitability of several po
NeuralLink
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the EA to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the terminal directory (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) NeuralLink is a new model of a fully automated trading neuro-system using an active neuro-scalping strategy. This system, in the basis of which a specialized neural network is integrated, is capable of continuous learning, transforming the chaotic realities of the market into a specific system, which allows improving the quality of opened tr
Anticorona
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Anticorona is a trading Expert Advisor that works on the H1 timeframe. The advisor's settings are based on a safe trading strategy, the essence of which is to close a deal, upon reaching a positive dynamism of profitability of several points, which allows the user to reduce the costs of opening unprofitable deals. The Expert Advisor contains special software functions and macros that help to achieve positive dynamics of transactions. Anticorona does not use the martingale strategy and other ins
Hellorise
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Hellorise is an automated trading advisor. The software functionality of the advisor was customized for the strategy of safe trading along the trend, the essence of which is to close a deal when a positive profitability ratio of several points is reached, which allows the buyer to minimize the loss of funds from opening losing trades. The advisor's manual consists in initiating parallel processes of systemic aggregation of transactions into a specific information flow and instant filtering of v
NeuralZig
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
NeuralZig is an automated trading advisor. The software functionality of the advisor was customized for the strategy of safe trading along the trend, the essence of which is to close a deal when a positive profitability ratio of several points is reached, which allows the buyer to minimize the loss of funds from opening losing trades. The advisor's manual consists in initiating parallel processes of systemic aggregation of transactions into a specific information flow and instant filtering of v
Neuralwork
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Neuralwork is a fully automated trading advisor. The advisor's methodology is based on initiating a number of sequential processes: aggregating a diversified number of potential deals into a special channel with their subsequent transformation into a special information flow, internal calibration of deals by the indicator of eventuality and validity using a trend verifier and filtering entry and exit points thanks to a special software installation, integrated into an advisor (or indicators). N
DecadeProfit
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
DecadeProfit is a fully automated trading advisor. The advisor's methodology is based on initiating a number of sequential processes: aggregating a diversified number of potential deals into a special channel with their subsequent transformation into a special information flow, internal calibration of deals by the indicator of eventuality and validity using a trend verifier and filtering entry and exit points thanks to a special software installation, integrated into an advisor (or indicators).
Neural Odin
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Neural Odin is a fully automated trading advisor. The advisor's algorithm was formed and customized in the context of working on a scalping trading strategy, which implies the use of an implicit neurocomponent that allows you to catch a transparent trend in chaotic market processes. The advisor's settings were designed according to the principle of the prevalence of the security aspect in opened deals. When the minimum profitability ratio is reached, the calculation of which includes deductions
Neural Average
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Neural Average is a fully automated trading advisor. In addition to the scalping algorithm, the system for monitoring the market through the volumes and coefficients of oscillations and filtering the opening of transactions through custom macros - determinants, a neural network emulator is also integrated into the software basis of this advisor. The above structure allows you to effectively filter the flow of potential deals based on the relevance of the context and conjuncture, as well as by t
MoveTribleAverage
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
MoveTribleAverage is an automated trading advisor. The software content of the robot is replete with calibrated, empirically effective and efficient functions for instrument analysis, trend assessment and algorithmic filtering of the entry point. A neurocomponent is also integrated into the advisor, which is responsible for the precedent assessment of a potential deal for relevance in the timeframe conjuncture. This system of evaluation and implicit verification of the transaction allows the ad
Search Profit
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Settings in discussions !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Search Profit is a fully automated trading advisor. The advisor's software functionality, created by a large team, was built exclusively for the strategy of safe trading along the neural network zigzag trend, the essence of which is to close a deal when a positive profitability ratio of several points is reached, which allows the buyer to minimize the loss of funds from opening losing deals. The Expert Advisor is equipped with special sof
ProTradeBot
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
ProTradeBot is a fully automated trading advisor. The configuration of the advisor's program settings is based on the use of a safe trading strategy, which implies closing a trade when a positive progression of profitability of several points is achieved, which allows the buyer to minimize the leakage of funds from opening unprofitable trades. The Expert Advisor has special utilitarian macros and settings that implicitly help the user to achieve a profitable indicator of profitability from trad
GoodStonks
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
GoodStonks - The settings of the advisor program are based on the use of an exclusive trading strategy, which implies closing a deal when a positive progression of profitability of several points is achieved, which gives the buyer the opportunity to minimize the leakage of funds from opening unprofitable deals. The Expert Advisor has special utilitarian macros and settings that implicitly help the user to achieve a profitable indicator of profitability from trading. The Expert Advisor encapsula
Cashdeal
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
CashDeal- The settings of the advisor program are based on the use of an exclusive trading strategy, which implies closing a deal when a positive progression of profitability of several points is achieved, which gives the buyer the opportunity to minimize the leakage of funds from opening unprofitable deals. The Expert Advisor has special utilitarian macros and settings that implicitly help the user to achieve a profitable indicator of profitability from trading. The Expert Advisor encapsulates
Facevalue
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Facevalue - the settings of the advisor program are based on the use of an exclusive trading strategy, which implies closing a deal when a positive progression of profitability of several points is achieved, which allows the buyer to minimize the leakage of funds from opening unprofitable deals. The Expert Advisor has special utilitarian macros and settings that implicitly help the user to achieve a profitable indicator of profitability from trading. The Expert Advisor encapsulates deals in a s
Headbig
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Headbig - the settings of the advisor program are based on the use of an exclusive trading strategy, which implies closing a deal when a positive progression of profitability of several points is achieved, which allows the buyer to minimize the leakage of funds from opening unprofitable deals. The Expert Advisor has special utilitarian macros and settings that implicitly help the user to achieve a profitable indicator of profitability from trading. The Expert Advisor encapsulates deals in a sep
FullTrading
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
FullTrading is a fully automated trading advisor. The advisor's methodology is based on initiating a number of sequential processes: aggregating a diversified number of potential deals into a special channel with their subsequent transformation into a special information flow, internal calibration of deals by the indicator of eventuality and validity using a trend verifier and filtering entry and exit points thanks to a special software installation, integrated into an advisor (or indicators).
Filter:
MarvinPalomino
55
MarvinPalomino 2022.02.25 15:20 
 

It does not work as the publication says, this product does not work

Reply to review