For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files)





Alfascal is a new model of a fully automated trading neuro-system, working on short timeframes. This system, which is based on a specialized neural network, is able to provide continuous training, transform the chaotic realities of the market into a specific system that can improve the quality of open transactions and absorb most of the loss-making ones. This system has a special candlestick pattern algorithm. A pattern implies a system with a dedicated constant. Transactions made according to patterns are divided into two dichotomies: a) Ideal (ideal); b) Exception (exception). In accordance with the nature of the transaction (up or down), it requires a specialized data warehouse, structurally divided into two parts. Thus, the neuro-system allows you to protect the user from re-opening a losing trade under certain circumstances. Through the verified configuration of the candle, the neural network independently determines the type of transaction and the entry point. Alfascal, for user safety, shows the best results of correlation of risk and profitability indicators. The system is constantly valid, the possibilities of semi-automatic training, as well as the system, thanks to the parameters and software components embedded in it, ensure the frequent and multiple opening of high-quality transactions.













Advisor can work on any leverage.

Deposit from $ 100, EURUSD

Any broker, I recommend using a VPS server.