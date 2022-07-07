Trading expert with real trading results.

Hydrobot is a hedging scalper that identifies safe entry points during trend waiting periods. The Expert Advisor was developed for long-term work.





A system of resistance to any market situations has been carefully worked out - explosions of volatility, long-term trends without recoil, disconnections with the server.





Averaging is not used, because it is less effective in this strategy than hedging.





Each trade has a stop loss and a take profit.





Martingale is not used in this system.





The Expert Advisor works with EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURJPY currency pairs. Working time frame - 5M.





Set files can be downloaded here: disk.yandex.ru/d/CF1HACNfHUO2mg





The Expert Advisor does not have unnecessary and never used external settings. I tried to minimize all the necessary settings in order to prevent complicating the work.





Requirements:

Hedging account required;

A VPS is required for the expert's uninterrupted operation;

Need a broker with low spreads. For recommendations, please contact me in private messages.





How to install an advisor:

You need to open 3 charts of EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURJPY currency pairs;

Convert each chart to a 5-minute timeframe;

The default settings are for GBPUSD. For EURUSD and EURJPY you need to download the set files.

Allow the adviser to trade (smiley in the upper right corner should be smiling).





In your MT4 settings, allow web requests to the following URLs to filter news and determine GMT (remove spaces):

https: //ec.forexprostools.com

https: // worldtimeserver.com

Settings: