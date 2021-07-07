Inferno FX

The robot are specialized to trade only on

currency : EUR/USD

timeframe : DAILY (D1)

Minimum account balance: $200

in order to test and live trade



we advice to test with Tick Data Suite

Settings:







Shift hour : for example if your broker using +2 GMT insert -2 in inputs

MagicNumber : unique identifier for EA's orders

ProfitTarget : Buy orders profit target

ProfitTarget2 : Sell orders profit target

StopLoss : Buy orders stop lose

StopLoss2 : sell orders stop lose

TrailingStop : trailing stops to luck profit pips

TrailingActivation : Tarling Activation for buy orders

TrailingActivation2 : Tarling Activation for sell orders

RiskLevel : the higher the number the greater risk-reward

MaxLots : the maximum lot size allowed









very important note :testing the Robot using your MT4 Broker data may give a false backtest result , because the historical data will be sometimes +2GMT and sometimes +3GMT depends on the time of the year

this will cause the Robot to calculate the wrong candle time .

the only way to test properly is using a third party Tick data and make DST ( Daylight saving time ) to none

on live trading you only need to adjust the GMT input according to your Broker GMT time .



