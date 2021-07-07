Inferno FX
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.12
- Updated: 7 July 2021
- Activations: 8
Inferno Robot is an automatic trading system that calculates the price levels with Time formulas to generate its trades
each trade are protected with fixed stop loss and a profit target and intelligent time formulas
it's one of the most complicated system we ever developed it has more than 20+ intelligent formulas to manage the account
No Martingale or Grid or other dangerous methods are used and each trade are protected with a stop lose
Live signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1088620
The robot are specialized to trade only on
currency : EUR/USD
timeframe : DAILY (D1)
Minimum account balance: $200
in order to test and live trade
- 1 : test only on EUR/USD
- 2 : use only a daily time frame (D1)
- 3: GMT Data Time = adjust shift hour EA input ||| in (BACKTEST) based on your Historical data GMT time ||| on (LIVE) based on your broker GMT |||
- 4 DST : None
we advice to test with Tick Data Suite
Settings:
Shift hour : for example if your broker using +2 GMT insert -2 in inputs
MagicNumber : unique identifier for EA's orders
ProfitTarget : Buy orders profit target
ProfitTarget2 : Sell orders profit target
StopLoss : Buy orders stop lose
StopLoss2 : sell orders stop lose
TrailingStop : trailing stops to luck profit pips
TrailingActivation : Tarling Activation for buy orders
TrailingActivation2 : Tarling Activation for sell orders
RiskLevel : the higher the number the greater risk-reward
MaxLots : the maximum lot size allowed
very important note :testing the Robot using your MT4 Broker data may give a false backtest result , because the historical data will be sometimes +2GMT and sometimes +3GMT depends on the time of the year
this will cause the Robot to calculate the wrong candle time .
the only way to test properly is using a third party Tick data and make DST ( Daylight saving time ) to none
on live trading you only need to adjust the GMT input according to your Broker GMT time .