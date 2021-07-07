Inferno FX

Inferno Robot is an automatic trading system that calculates the price levels with Time formulas to generate its trades

each trade are protected with fixed stop loss and a profit target and intelligent time formulas

it's one of the most complicated system we ever developed it has more than 20+ intelligent formulas to manage the account

No Martingale or Grid or other dangerous methods are used and each trade are protected with a stop lose 

The robot are specialized to trade only on

currency : EUR/USD

timeframe : DAILY (D1)

Minimum account balance: $200


in order to test and live trade

  • 1 : test only on EUR/USD
  • 2 : use only a daily time frame  (D1)
  • 3: GMT Data Time =   adjust shift hour EA input   ||| in (BACKTEST) based on your Historical data GMT time  ||| on (LIVE) based on your broker GMT |||
  • 4 DST : None

we advice to test with Tick Data Suite


Settings:

Shift hour : for example if your broker using +2 GMT insert -2 in inputs 

MagicNumber : unique identifier for EA's orders 

ProfitTarget : Buy orders profit target

ProfitTarget2 : Sell orders profit target

StopLoss :  Buy orders stop lose

StopLoss2 : sell orders stop lose

TrailingStop :  trailing stops to luck profit pips

TrailingActivation : Tarling Activation for buy orders

TrailingActivation2Tarling Activation for sell orders

RiskLevel : the higher the number the greater risk-reward

MaxLots : the maximum lot size allowed 



very important note :testing the Robot using your MT4 Broker data may give a false backtest result , because the historical data will be sometimes +2GMT and sometimes +3GMT depends on the time of the year  

this will cause the Robot to calculate the wrong candle time .

the only way to test properly is using  a third party Tick data and make DST ( Daylight saving time ) to none

on live trading you only need to adjust the GMT input according to your Broker GMT time .




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