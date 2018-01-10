AllTrendLines

Brief Description of the All Trend Lines Indicator

The indicator analyzes the wave structure of the market.

What it displays on the chart:

First. Wave pivots (semaphores)

• Red markers – wave highs

• Yellow markers – wave lows

• Yellow-green markers – additional local extremes

Second. Trend lines

• Purple/blue lines – trends based on highs (resistance/support)

• Beige/green lines – trends based on lows

• Lines are built automatically by connecting wave pivots of the same type

Third. Main trend line

• Red line – projected main trend line

• Built through the latest significant pivots with extrapolation

Fourth. Trend direction text

• “TrendUP” (green) – uptrend

• “TrendDW” (red) – downtrend

The indicator is useful for visualizing the wave structure, identifying support and resistance levels, and determining the direction of the main trend.

Parameters

Show trend line - show the main trend line.

- show the main trend line. Main Trend Line Color - color of the trend line.

- color of the trend line. Show trend text - show the trend direction text.

- show the trend direction text. Resistance High line color - color of the resistance lines of the smallest TF.

- color of the resistance lines of the smallest TF. Support High line color - color of the upper support lines of the smallest TF.

- color of the upper support lines of the smallest TF. Resistance Low line color - color of the resistance lines of the current and higher TF.

- color of the resistance lines of the current and higher TF. Support Low line color - color of the support lines of the current and higher TF.

- color of the support lines of the current and higher TF. Alarm wave peaks - alert when a reversal point forms.