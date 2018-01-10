AllTrendLines

4

Brief Description of the All Trend Lines Indicator

The indicator analyzes the wave structure of the market.

What it displays on the chart:

First. Wave pivots (semaphores)
• Red markers – wave highs
• Yellow markers – wave lows
• Yellow-green markers – additional local extremes

Second. Trend lines
• Purple/blue lines – trends based on highs (resistance/support)
• Beige/green lines – trends based on lows
• Lines are built automatically by connecting wave pivots of the same type

Third. Main trend line
• Red line – projected main trend line
• Built through the latest significant pivots with extrapolation

Fourth. Trend direction text
• “TrendUP” (green) – uptrend
• “TrendDW” (red) – downtrend

The indicator is useful for visualizing the wave structure, identifying support and resistance levels, and determining the direction of the main trend.

    Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter

    Parameters

    • Show trend line - show the main trend line.
    • Main Trend Line Color - color of the trend line.
    • Show trend text - show the trend direction text.
    • Resistance High line color - color of the resistance lines of the smallest TF.
    • Support High line color - color of the upper support lines of the smallest TF.
    • Resistance Low line color - color of the resistance lines of the current and higher TF.
    • Support Low line color - color of the support lines of the current and higher TF.
    • Alarm wave peaks - alert when a reversal point forms.
    My other programs and monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
    Reviews 1
    류제옥
    146
    류제옥 2026.02.03 11:31 
     

    Subject: MT5 build incompatibility After the recent MT5 update, your indicator no longer loads on the chart. It consistently returns error, making the product completely unusable. This issue occurs on the latest official MT5 build, not due to user misconfiguration. As a Market-paid product, it is expected to remain compatible with current MT5 versions. Please update and recompile the indicator as soon as possible. If this issue cannot be resolved promptly, I will have no choice but to request an official refund via MetaQuotes Market.

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    Indicators
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    Indicators
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    Indicators
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    Indicators
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    Indicators
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    Indicators
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    Indicators
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    5 (1)
    Indicators
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    Indicators
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Evgeniy Zhdan
    5 (1)
    Experts
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    Experts
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    Indicators
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Indicators
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Evgeniy Zhdan
    Experts
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    Evgeniy Zhdan
    Experts
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    5 (1)
    Experts
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    Evgeniy Zhdan
    Experts
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    Evgeniy Zhdan
    Indicators
    The trading statistics indicator notifies the trader of the aggregate income of the trading account for different time intervals. The indicator has wide display settings on the graph. There is a choice of one of the two display languages on the chart- English and Russian. Settings Indicator language (ENG, RUS) - Select the language to display on the chart; To control the magic (-1: any magic) - Entering the Magic for control (-1: any Magic); Angle of indicator tie - Selecting the angle of the c
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    류제옥
    146
    류제옥 2026.02.03 11:31 
     

    Subject: MT5 build incompatibility After the recent MT5 update, your indicator no longer loads on the chart. It consistently returns error, making the product completely unusable. This issue occurs on the latest official MT5 build, not due to user misconfiguration. As a Market-paid product, it is expected to remain compatible with current MT5 versions. Please update and recompile the indicator as soon as possible. If this issue cannot be resolved promptly, I will have no choice but to request an official refund via MetaQuotes Market.

    Evgeniy Zhdan
    24923
    Reply from developer Evgeniy Zhdan 2026.02.03 12:00
    Hello! This is an indicator for MT4. Could you explain what MT5 has to do with it? In any case, I recompiled the indicator for the new version of the MT4 terminal.
    Reply to review