Multi Universal Robot

I want to bring to your attention a unique, one-of-a-kind adviser. Where you can create your own strategy from sets of indicators, patterns, candlestick patterns, regression direction (trend) and various customizable functions (grid, trailing, repeat move, etc.).





Advisor functions:





1. Ability to enable one of the buy/sell/buy_sell directions





2. Fixed lot or percentage of the Deposit





3. TR-in pips or wave indicator





4. SL-in pips or wave indicator





5. SL support:





- trailing stop on parabolic





- grid with an increase in the martingale lot type (increasing the lot by its own formula)





- re-entry x2 - instead of the first stop, a pending order is placed with the same lot





- re-entry X3 - here the next two stops are replaced with a pending order





6. Breakeven - when the N-number passes, the EA will move the order to the open line





7. Position reversal - swaps buy/sell directions





8. The walrus level is the money management setting, that is, when this value is reached, the EA stops opening new orders





9. Loss percentage or Deposit loss level - when this loss percentage is reached for all open Deposit positions, the EA closes all trades





10. Order delay in minutes-opens an order after a specified number of minutes (when this function is enabled)





11. Intaymframe-the default value is CURRENT, that is, if the EA is running on the current chart, you can fix the working TF





12. A set of indicators and their signals for actions:





- the crossing of two moving average





- the crossing of the middle SSL





- intersection with the MACD line





- bbands coup





- QQE for opening positions in the flat zone





- AO and AW - changing the color of the column





- ATR-release from the channel





- parabolic-point reversal





- Candle-wave directions





- Center of Gravity-rebound from the channel





- Heiken ASHI-changes the color of the candle





- pattern - breakdown of the flat





- rebound pattern-rebound from the fractal





- cyclical indicator to hang up





volume indicator - the entry in the volume





- pin bar





- candlestick patterns (settings for enabling patterns below)





13. Working on a trend, that is, the EA opens orders in the specified regression direction for a certain number of bars in the history:





- for a breakout - this is when both regression channels are directed along the trend for the set number of bars in the history





- on the rebound - this is when a large regression channel is on the trend, and a small one is against the trend





14. Settings for indicators, labels, and alerts





https://youtu.be/U9yrRUhkslY



