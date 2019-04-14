Shadow Bot
- Experts
-
Will Nghttps://icmarkets.com/global/en/?camp=6955
myfxbook.com/members/ibotsforex
- Version: 3.5
- Activations: 5
Shadow Bot is mainly designed for trading the EURSGD H1 timeframe on a low spread EURSGD ECN broker. It trades mainly during the asian session. It primarily waits for a valid trade opportunity before executing the trade orders. Once in sight, it will execute the order and proceed to manage the order from there. There is no martingale/grid/averaging/hedging used for this particular strategy. Stoploss is given for every single trade to minimize the risk. Default setting is mainly for the purpose of having an overall low risk drawdown portfolio and pre-adjusted primarily with capital preservation in mind. The bot ai algo is fully automated. You may adjust the risk as according to your desired risk appetite.
Just drag and drop and attach the EA to your EURSGD H1 chart. If you're using this bot with other EAs, please make sure that your magic numbers for each bot are different.
Requirements:
- Symbol: EURSGD
- Time Frame: H1
- Brokers: Low spread EURSGD ECN Broker
- Commissions: Standard $5-$7 round turn is fine.
- Minimum Deposit: $3000
- Stops level: lower or equal to 2 pips
- Fast VPS
Parameters:
- UseMM: Enable or Disable Risk Management
- RiskPercent: Risk Value (low risk 5 to 10, medium risk 50, high risk >=100)
- Lots: This value will be used as the default fixed lotsize calculation if UseMM is set to false
- MaxLots: Maximum Allowable Lotsize
- Slippage: Slippage value
- Enable Trailing: Enable or Disable the Trailing Stops function
- TrailingStop: Indicates the amounts of pips required to start the trailing function
- TrailingInterval: Indicates how often the Trailing Stops will be modified. Leave it at default
- MaxSpread: Maximum Allowable Spread for trading
- GMT_Offset: GMT Offset (in hours) - Keep it at "0"
- Start_Hour: Starting Hour for EA to start trading
- Start_Min: Starting Minute for EA to start trading
- End_Hour: Ending Hour for the EA to stop trading
- End_Min: Ending Minute for the EA to stop trading
- Trade_Last_Week_Of_The_Year: Toggles trading on the last week of the year
- Trade_First_Week_Of_The_Year: Toggles trading on the first week of the year
- TakeProfit: TakeProfit level in pips
- Stoploss: Stoploss level in pips
- Magic: Magic Number
- FastBackTest: Enable or Disable Fast BackTesting
- ShowInfo: Enable or Disable Information Panel
- Comment_Message: Trade Comment