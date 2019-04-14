Shadow Bot

Shadow Bot is mainly designed for trading the EURSGD H1 timeframe on a low spread EURSGD ECN broker. It trades mainly during the asian session. It primarily waits for a valid trade opportunity before executing the trade orders. Once in sight, it will execute the order and proceed to manage the order from there. There is no martingale/grid/averaging/hedging used for this particular strategy. Stoploss is given for every single trade to minimize the risk. Default setting is mainly for the purpose of having an overall low risk drawdown portfolio and pre-adjusted primarily with capital preservation in mind. The bot ai algo is fully automated. You may adjust the risk as according to your desired risk appetite.

Just drag and drop and attach the EA to your EURSGD H1 chart. If you're using this bot with other EAs, please make sure that your magic numbers for each bot are different.


Requirements:

  • Symbol: EURSGD
  • Time Frame: H1
  • Brokers: Low spread EURSGD ECN Broker 
  • Commissions: Standard $5-$7 round turn is fine.
  • Minimum Deposit: $3000
  • Stops level: lower or equal to 2 pips
  • Fast VPS

Parameters:

  • UseMM: Enable or Disable Risk Management
  • RiskPercent: Risk Value (low risk 5 to 10, medium risk 50, high risk >=100)
  • Lots: This value will be used as the default fixed lotsize calculation if UseMM is set to false
  • MaxLots: Maximum Allowable Lotsize
  • Slippage: Slippage value
  • Enable Trailing: Enable or Disable the Trailing Stops function
  • TrailingStop: Indicates the amounts of pips required to start the trailing function
  • TrailingInterval: Indicates how often the Trailing Stops will be modified. Leave it at default
  • MaxSpread: Maximum Allowable Spread for trading
  • GMT_Offset: GMT Offset (in hours) - Keep it at "0"
  • Start_Hour: Starting Hour for EA to start trading
  • Start_Min: Starting Minute for EA to start trading
  • End_Hour: Ending Hour for the EA to stop trading
  • End_Min: Ending Minute for the EA to stop trading
  • Trade_Last_Week_Of_The_Year: Toggles trading on the last week of the year
  • Trade_First_Week_Of_The_Year: Toggles trading on the first week of the year
  • TakeProfit: TakeProfit level in pips
  • Stoploss: Stoploss level in pips
  • Magic: Magic Number
  • FastBackTest: Enable or Disable Fast BackTesting
  • ShowInfo: Enable or Disable Information Panel
  • Comment_Message: Trade Comment





























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A trading system based on divergences is one that uses divergences between technical indicators and market prices to identify potential trading opportunities. Here's how this type of trading system operates: Divergence identification: The divergence-based trading system seeks to identify divergences between technical indicators and market prices. A divergence occurs when the market price and a technical indicator move in different directions, which can indicate a possible trend reversal. Signal
Magnat
Alexander Buseinus
Experts
A professional Expert Advisor designed for trading any instrument of the Metatrader 4 platform. Work Features: A large number of input parameters, with a wide range of settings, allow you to work on all instruments with any broker trading conditions. Depending on trading conditions, it can work with direct market positions or dynamic pending orders. When switching the corresponding input parameter, the Expert Advisor always opens only one trading position at a time, or it can open many position
Euro Miner Pro
Willy Wijaya
Experts
Euro Miner  does not use indicators, and it doesn't require complicated settings because user just needs to upload the already available setfile. Euro Miner Pro is very adaptive can be profitable in sideway market and don't worry if have high impact news such as NFP, FOMC , no need to turn off the Autotrading.. you can on 24 hrs 5 days, one time setup and forget just enjoy the profit.. IMPORTANT! for a full support and to get instructions on how to set up, pls leave a message on comment tab af
Three Star Galaxy
Lee Ka Ying
Experts
User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending   manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders placed by the panel. Highly customized parameters for automated or manual buy/sell orders. Customized  money management system. Advanced users can choose their buy/sell decision according to their views and leave the rest to the EA to follow up their initial decisions. Beginners can fully rely on the built-in technology  to make transaction decisions. Users can limi
TradeGold EA
Yi Cheng Dai
Experts
TradeGold based on momentum trading indicators combined with the U. S. market volatility trend momentum, the design of the timely opening and closing of gold positions strategy. TradeGold does not have a strict leverage requirement, which can be applied between 100 and 1,000 levers. This strategy does not float loss anxiety, do not add positions, with a stop loss, each stop loss for 1% of the account funds. Withdrawals never exceed 3% of the account. This strategy is based on the compound intere
Foli Pivots MT4
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility Filter
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forged from loss. Perfected with pain. Released with purpose. Tip: If you want to understand how the EA works in detail during testing, look for the parameter “Debug” in the input settings. By default, it is False . Set it to True to see detailed messages in the Experts tab while running backtest or live test. STRUCTURE. NOT SPECULATION. Three Little Birds EA is not just another trading robot. It is a battle-forged engine, crafted through years of real failure, and desi
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Thor Scalper
Will Ng
Experts
Thor Scalper is a bot optimized mainly for night trading operations with capital preservation and low drawdown strategies in mind. It uses a selective algorithm to find trades suitable for trading operations and to close trades that are not favorable at a lower value to minimize loss and to safeguard profits. Recommendation : You will need an ECN account with low raw spreads and a VPS, you may use MQL5's vps or a vps provider of your choice with low latency connection to your broker's live trad
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