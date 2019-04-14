Shadow Bot is mainly designed for trading the EURSGD H1 timeframe on a low spread EURSGD ECN broker. It trades mainly during the asian session. It primarily waits for a valid trade opportunity before executing the trade orders. Once in sight, it will execute the order and proceed to manage the order from there. There is no martingale/grid/averaging/hedging used for this particular strategy. Stoploss is given for every single trade to minimize the risk. Default setting is mainly for the purpose of having an overall low risk drawdown portfolio and pre-adjusted primarily with capital preservation in mind. The bot ai algo is fully automated. You may adjust the risk as according to your desired risk appetite.

Just drag and drop and attach the EA to your EURSGD H1 chart. If you're using this bot with other EAs, please make sure that your magic numbers for each bot are different.





Requirements:

Symbol : EURSGD

: EURSGD Time Frame : H1

: H1 Brokers : Low spread EURSGD ECN Broker

: Low spread EURSGD Broker Commissions: Standard $5-$7 round turn is fine.

Standard $5-$7 round turn is fine. Minimum Deposit : $3000

: $3000 Stops level: lower or equal to 2 pips

lower or equal to 2 pips Fast VPS





Parameters:

UseMM : Enable or Disable Risk Management

: Enable or Disable Risk Management RiskPercent : Risk Value (low risk 5 to 10, medium risk 50, high risk >=100)

: Risk Value (low risk 5 to 10, medium risk 50, high risk >=100) Lots : This value will be used as the default fixed lotsize calculation if UseMM is set to false

: This value will be used as the default fixed lotsize calculation if UseMM is set to false MaxLots : Maximum Allowable Lotsize

: Maximum Allowable Lotsize Slippage: Slippage value

Slippage value Enable Trailing : Enable or Disable the Trailing Stops function

: Enable or Disable the Trailing Stops function TrailingStop : Indicates the amounts of pips required to start the trailing function

: Indicates the amounts of pips required to start the trailing function TrailingInterval : Indicates how often the Trailing Stops will be modified. Leave it at default

: Indicates how often the Trailing Stops will be modified. Leave it at default MaxSpread : Maximum Allowable Spread for trading

: Maximum Allowable Spread for trading GMT_Offset: GMT Offset (in hours) - Keep it at "0"

GMT Offset (in hours) - Keep it at "0" Start_Hour : Starting Hour for EA to start trading

: Starting Hour for EA to start trading Start_Min : Starting Minute for EA to start trading

: Starting Minute for EA to start trading End_Hour : Ending Hour for the EA to stop trading

: Ending Hour for the EA to stop trading End_Min : Ending Minute for the EA to stop trading

: Ending Minute for the EA to stop trading Trade_Last_Week_Of_The_Year: Toggles trading on the last week of the year

Toggles trading on the last week of the year Trade_First_Week_Of_The_Year: Toggles trading on the first week of the year

Toggles trading on the first week of the year TakeProfit : TakeProfit level in pips

: TakeProfit level in pips Stoploss : Stoploss level in pips

: Stoploss level in pips Magic : Magic Number

: Magic Number FastBackTest : Enable or Disable Fast BackTesting

: Enable or Disable Fast BackTesting ShowInfo : Enable or Disable Information Panel

: Enable or Disable Information Panel Comment_Message: Trade Comment















































































































