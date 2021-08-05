Wolf Stream Robot features a unique ability to "see" the chart the same way a human does. This is precisely why it accurately reads market sentiment. The fears and hopes of the crowd form in real-time, based on current situations. The robot reacts to them and acts optimally for each scenario.

Real-time trading has yielded a 103% gain since July 26, 2021 (3.5 months).

The market has many distinct phases, each fundamentally different in nature. Therefore, an individual approach to each is required.

Phases recognized by the robot:

Sustained and prolonged trend

Range-bound market (consolidation)

Market anomaly (formation of a crowd trap)

Weakness of bulls or bears

Strength in one direction (not to be confused with a prolonged trend)

A separate action algorithm is applied to each of the phases listed above.

Advantages:

Creates an impressive account history , which attracts investors.

Generates daily growth (provided the robot is installed on more than 2 instruments).

Can work with any broker under any conditions. Commission, spread, and swap costs are compensated for by market movements, not from your account.

Recommendations:

For trading with minimal risk, calculate your lot size so that in total they yield a monthly return of around 10% . This can be achieved gradually: start trading with the minimum lot and adjust the lot size in subsequent months if necessary.

Instruments I personally trade: GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, EUR/GBP.

Minimum deposit: $1000 with a minimum lot of 0.01. If your deposit is smaller, it's better to use a cent account.

Minimum leverage: 1:100.

Important Notice:

Results in the strategy tester may differ from real trading because simulated history does not match real ticks, volumes (and consequently, indicators based on them), spread sizes, and slippage. All these parameters are read by the robot to determine current market sentiment.

Features:

The strategy is fully automatic, but manual adjustments are possible using the 6 buttons in the lower left corner of the chart.

BUY and SELL buttons open corresponding positions. The robot will take over and close them according to its algorithm.

Close Buy and Close Sell buttons close the specified type of positions opened specifically by this robot (each pair and timeframe should have a different Magic Number, set in the settings).

Stop Buy and Stop Sell buttons prohibit the robot from trading in the respective direction. This function may be useful if, according to your analysis, the instrument is overbought or oversold, and you believe opening positions in that direction is not advisable.

Settings:

I use the same default settings for each instrument. Only one parameter changes: Anomaly Size. The value for each pair will be in the "Discussion" section.

There may be better parameters for trading. However, a major advantage of this algorithm is that the robot demonstrates good results with the initial settings established when writing the robot, based on my discretion. That is, there was no parameter optimization to showcase impressive backtest results.

Conclusion:

The Wolf Stream Robot is a universal tool for comfortable trading. It can be used in a fully automatic mode or combined with your manual trading. In the latter case, the robot will hedge your trades and guide them into profit. The stress associated with trading is minimized with this robot.