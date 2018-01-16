FastTraffic

The Expert Advisor has been specifically developed for trading gold (Spot Gold).

The strategy is based on Fibo levels calculated from the previous (first) candle High/Low and the width of the current and lower timeframes channel. If important Fibo levels of different orders are located in a single price channel (within a spread), the EA defines this channel as the target for price movement and starts operation.

Martingale and averaging are not used. Each order is independent and is accompanied by a stop loss and take profit.

The strategy applies a trailing stop.

It is recommended using this EA on gold (Gold Spot, XAUUSD, etc.).





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