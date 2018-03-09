Jazz
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 9 March 2018
- Activations: 20
The algorithm of this Expert Advisor determines the significant price levels, where the trend often turns into a flat or reverses. Stochastic Oscillator serves as an additional filter of overbought/oversold zones.
The EA sets stop loss and take profit after opening an order. The underlying trailing strategy applies a trailing stop.
The EA is recommended for simultaneously use on three trading instruments: EURUSD M5, GBPUSD M5, EURCHF M5.
Settings:
- Comment to order - comment to orders.
- MaxRisk - the maximum risk for calculating the lot size.
- if MaxRisk = 0, Lot will be - lot size if risk = 0.
- Take Profit - take profit level.
- Stop Loss - stop loss level.
- K-period - period of the K line of Stochastic Oscillator.
- D-period - period of the D line of Stochastic Oscillator.
- Slowing - slowing of Stochastic Oscillator.
- Trailing-stop on/off - enable trailing stop.
- Start of trailing-stop - the number of points to activate trailing stop.
- First level of trailing-stop - the first level to set trailing stop.
- Step of trailing-stop - trailing stop step.
- Max Spread - maximum spread.
- Slippage - allowable slippage value.
- Magic Number - The Trades' Magic Number.