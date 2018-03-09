The algorithm of this Expert Advisor determines the significant price levels, where the trend often turns into a flat or reverses. Stochastic Oscillator serves as an additional filter of overbought/oversold zones.

The EA sets stop loss and take profit after opening an order. The underlying trailing strategy applies a trailing stop.

The EA is recommended for simultaneously use on three trading instruments: EURUSD M5, GBPUSD M5, EURCHF M5.

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