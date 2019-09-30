RocketRise

RocketRise EA  Key Advantages

Congratulations on China's new type of coronary pneumonia being controlled, 50% off from March 1st to March 15th, 2020.

The EA is  the symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed for trading major currency pairs,It implements a simple and universal trading strategy which can be applied to any instrument.

1.Fully automated trading 24/5.
2.Can handle deposits of any size.
3.Always use stop loss risk.
4.Use tracking to stop chasing profits.
5.Ability to set the time of the transaction.
6.Can choose fixed batch mode or compound interest mode

EA requirements
In order to be profitable with this EA, you need the following:
1.A good broker with low slippage.
2.Low spreads (  spreads below 10 points).
3.Low stops level (stop level 0 points).
4.Latency of VPS / hosting must be below 10ms ( Suggest use MQL5 hosting).
5.Please use this EA on GBPUSD,RUEUSD,USDJPY，GBPJPY,AUDUSD,AUDJPY  M1,M5.

Testing requirements
It is important backtest RocketRise EA with the simulation coefficient of not less than 90%. Some brokers have a significant delay in triggering of stops and orders, which is critical to any trading.

Input Parameters
MagicNumber - Magic Number.
Slippage - Maximum slippage value.
TrailingStop - Trailing stop loss.
Lot - When the CompoundInterest is false, you can set the number of lots.
Max_Spread - Maximum spreads limit.
StartTrade - Start trading time.
EndTrade - End of trading hours.
TakeProfit - Take Profit (in points).
StopLoss - Initial Stop Loss (in points).

CompoundInterest - Compound interest mode.If true, turn on compound mode; if false, turn on fixed Lot mode.




Reviews 2
Win Thu
4860
Win Thu 2019.10.23 09:18 
 

EA comes with interesting strategy and have excellent results on volatile market.

So far, my daily P&L on real and demo accounts are from -10% to +50%. (will update again next week).

Not a cheap EA but worth to give a try.

Good luck!

