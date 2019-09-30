RocketRise EA Key Advantages

Congratulations on China's new type of coronary pneumonia being controlled, 50% off from March 1st to March 15th, 2020. The EA is the symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed for trading major currency pairs,It implements a simple and universal trading strategy which can be applied to any instrument.

1.Fully automated trading 24/5.

2.Can handle deposits of any size.

3.Always use stop loss risk.

4.Use tracking to stop chasing profits.

5.Ability to set the time of the transaction.

6.Can choose fixed batch mode or compound interest mode





EA requirements

In order to be profitable with this EA, you need the following:

1.A good broker with low slippage.

2.Low spreads ( spreads below 10 points).

3.Low stops level (stop level 0 points).

4.Latency of VPS / hosting must be below 10ms ( Suggest use MQL5 hosting).

5.Please use this EA on GBPUSD,RUEUSD,USDJPY，GBPJPY,AUDUSD,AUDJPY M1,M5.





Testing requirements

It is important backtest RocketRise EA with the simulation coefficient of not less than 90%. Some brokers have a significant delay in triggering of stops and orders, which is critical to any trading.





Input Parameters

MagicNumber - Magic Number.

Slippage - Maximum slippage value.

TrailingStop - Trailing stop loss.

Lot - When the CompoundInterest is false, you can set the number of lots.

Max_Spread - Maximum spreads limit.

StartTrade - Start trading time.

EndTrade - End of trading hours.

TakeProfit - Take Profit (in points).

StopLoss - Initial Stop Loss (in points).