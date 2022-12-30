MyGrid Scalper Ultimate

MyGrid Scalper Ultimate
Structured Execution for Confident Traders

MyGrid Scalper Ultimate is a auto and manual-entry grid manager designed for experienced traders who already have their own entry strategy.
It is the paid and extended version of MyGrid Scalper Free, one of the most downloaded free EAs on the MQL5 Market (28,000+ times).

If you're looking for a fully automatic EA, this may not be the right tool. But if you want a system to handle lot scaling, exit logic, and risk structure after a manual entry — this EA is built for that.

How It Works
• Beside Auto entry by indicators, The EA provides on-screen Buy and Sell buttons for manual entry
• For manual entry, After clicking once, the EA takes over: placing grids, managing position size, calculating dynamic TP, and closing on targets or limits
• All logic is customizable from inputs — nothing hidden or fixed

✔️ Grid Management Modes
• Martingale
• Fibonacci
• D’Alembert
• Labouchere
• Custom Manual Lot Sequence
✔️ Exit Options
• ATR-based Dynamic Take Profit
• Partial Close, Time-based Exit, and Daily Close
• Equity-based Target and Maximum Drawdown Auto-Close

✔️ Risk Controls
• Fixed Lot / Balance % / Equity-based sizing
• Max Orders Limit


⚙️ Key Parameters
Platform MetaTrader 4
Entry Mode Auto by Indicator
Manual Entry Mode via on-screen buttons
Recommended Timeframe M5
Supported Pairs XAUUSD, BTCUSD, US100, US500, etc.
Minimum Capital USD 5,000+
Leverage 1:100 – 1:500
VPS Recommended for stability

Notes on Use & Expectations
This EA is not intended to generate entry signals or automate trading decisions. It is designed to assist traders who already have an edge in market direction. Improper use, such as running it without clear entry logic, may lead to unwanted results.

For new users, we recommend starting with the free version to understand the structure and flow of the system before upgrading.

Documentation & Support
Use the Comments section for questions, feedback, or strategy ideas.
We respond actively to support all users.

All input parameters are documented directly inside the EA. If additional clarification is needed, feel free to ask — we’re here to help.
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Turbocharger007
150
Turbocharger007 2023.04.29 14:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tisna Arif Ma'rifat
123
Tisna Arif Ma'rifat 2023.02.26 07:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
45999
Reply from developer Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan 2023.03.22 18:01
Thank you for your purchase and positive feedback.
padtrader
56
padtrader 2023.02.23 13:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
45999
Reply from developer Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan 2023.02.23 16:34
The basis of this EA uses GRID STRATEGY, where the loss position (defined by grid size)  will open a new trade as much as the maximum defined. Of course, this EA is aware of risk management, therefore DD management section provided stop loss by money value. This feature will help to define the risk by giving feature by money for easy to calculate the maximum loss. Also available is stop loss in percentage of equity. - The maximum open trade available.
- Also margin filter is available. this feature to avoid the EA from opening new trade when the level margin is reached. - Also Session filter is available. Yes, there's no News Filter. maybe the next improvement will be added.
Anyway, thank you for your time and effort to use both the FREE and Paid versions. Thank you so much for your evaluation and you are NOT RECOMMENDED to buy this EA. Wish you luck and wish you all the best.
Wolfgang Friedrich Hahn
777
Wolfgang Friedrich Hahn 2023.02.15 11:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
45999
Reply from developer Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan 2023.02.15 16:11
answered in the comment section.
Chun To Lok
133
Chun To Lok 2023.01.18 09:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
45999
Reply from developer Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan 2023.01.24 04:00
change the value of "Lot Size Mode" = Fixed Lot
"Start Lot Size" = The lot size as you wish. ie. 0.1
"auto lot size"=false
Suprapti65
30
Suprapti65 2023.01.16 01:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
45999
Reply from developer Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan 2023.01.16 01:42
injih, matur suwon bu.
DW
31
DW 2023.01.13 02:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
45999
Reply from developer Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan 2023.01.13 02:46
Thank you
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