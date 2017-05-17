The axiom of the Forex market is that any trend will be broken.

The Expert Advisor determines trend direction (the pink line), and calculates levels for opening opposite orders depending on the settings.

The value of Away from the trend line for Deal will be different for each pair and timeframe, depending on the volatility of the trading instrument.

Next orders can be opened with an increased lot (a static lot is used by default).

See the screenshots to understand the idea of the Expert Advisor.

If an order was closed on the current candlestick, no other order can not be opened on the same candlestick. An order can only be opened on the next candlestick, when the level crosses the deal line.

Parameters



Away from the trend line for Deal - the distance from the trend line to the order opening level;

- the distance from the trend line to the order opening level; Take profit in pips - the number of profit points: once this take profit is reached, all orders will be close;

- the number of profit points: once this take profit is reached, all orders will be close; The risk of an order - automatic lot calculation based on the specified percent;

- automatic lot calculation based on the specified percent; Trading lot - if "The risk of an order" = 0, this lot will be used;

- if "The risk of an order" = 0, this lot will be used; Lot Modifier - multiplier for further orders;

- multiplier for further orders; Step - the distance between orders;

- the distance between orders; ShowInfoPanel - show/hide information panel in the left part of the chart;

- show/hide information panel in the left part of the chart; BackColor - the panel background color;

- the panel background color; TextColor - the text color on the panel;

- the text color on the panel; Slippage - allowable slippage value;

- allowable slippage value; Magic number - the magic number to identify the EA's orders;

- the magic number to identify the EA's orders; Comment to the order - a custom comment;

- a custom comment; TrendLine color - the color of the trend line;

- the color of the trend line; BuyLine color - the line color for the level to open a buy order;

- the line color for the level to open a buy order; SellColor - the line color for the level to open a sell order;

The Expert Advisor is based on the GoldenCoast indicator.