The strategy of this Expert Advisor is based on a hedging system, which implies placing opposite orders.

The EA algorithm determines trend beginning and opens a position in the trend direction. In case of a wrong entry, the EA tries to neutralize the drawdown through opposite (hedging) orders at a preset interval (Coefficient of counter orders). Orders are closed when one of the two values ​​is reached - profit in percent or profit in points.

The EA does not use lot increase.

The EA wast tested on 99.9% quality quotes.

Recommended trading instrument: GBPJPY 15m.

The EA operates in a fully automated mode. A high-quality VPS for around-the-clock operation is recommended.





Configurations