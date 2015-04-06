Slender
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The strategy of this Expert Advisor is based on a hedging system, which implies placing opposite orders.
The EA algorithm determines trend beginning and opens a position in the trend direction. In case of a wrong entry, the EA tries to neutralize the drawdown through opposite (hedging) orders at a preset interval (Coefficient of counter orders). Orders are closed when one of the two values is reached - profit in percent or profit in points.
The EA does not use lot increase.
The EA wast tested on 99.9% quality quotes.
Recommended trading instrument: GBPJPY 15m.
The EA operates in a fully automated mode. A high-quality VPS for around-the-clock operation is recommended.
Configurations
- Coefficient of counter orders
- Take % of profit
- Profit in points
- MaxRisk - risk for the first order
- if MaxRisk = 0, Lot will be - lot value if MaxRisk=0
- Step between orders
- MagicNumber
- Comment to orders - a comment to the orders opened by the Expert Advisor.