ViperSmartsistant v 11



Vipersmart Assistant is a sophisticated and reliable Expert Advisor (EA) that combines various trading strategies to provide optimal results for its users. This EA is designed for Forex trading and combines averaging martingale, basket grid, and decision tree classification strategies to make appropriate trading decisions.

In Vipersmart Assistant, the averaging martingale strategy is used to optimize profits by adding trading positions when the market moves against the already opened position. The basket grid strategy is used to group similar trading positions into specific groups to ensure greater profits.

Vipersmart Assistant also uses decision tree classification to make appropriate trading decisions from many technical indicators with value weighting and state-space analysis. There are several technical indicators used, including RSI, MA, MACD, Bollinger Bands, ADX, Parabolic SAR, William Percent Range, and Stochastic. These trigger parameters are used to help the EA make accurate trading decisions and avoid incorrect trades.

In addition, Vipersmart Assistant is equipped with drawdown reduction partial close hybrid and drawdown protection features to ensure user safety. These features help reduce risk and avoid unnecessary losses. Furthermore, Vipersmart Assistant also has an auto lot sizing feature for better risk management.

In summary, Vipersmart Assistant is a sophisticated and reliable Forex Expert Advisor that combines different trading strategies to provide optimal trading results for its users. By using averaging martingale, basket grid, and decision tree classification strategies, Vipersmart Assistant can make appropriate trading decisions and reduce risk. Vipersmart Assistant is also equipped with additional features such as drawdown reduction partial close hybrid, drawdown protection, and auto lot sizing to help users manage their trading risks more effectively.



