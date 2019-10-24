THE BEACH TRIP EA





This EA designed for serious trader who become too serious and need to laid back and still having some decent trades, the setting is so simple and it works on any chart

The Robot will scan continously on 1 mins, 5 min, and 15 mins chart. SEE the Strategy Tester Guide to know whether your history data is valid enough.





The EA isn't optimize on any single currency, so the money management isn't build to last very long nor to make unrealistic parabolic curve on certain pairs.

Take your profit, restart the EA every month with a new updated capital setting.





READ The Important NOTE in the picture below.

Check out my other product THE BEACH WAVE DIVERGENT INDICATOR it's awesome for traders too.





HOW TO CUSTOMIZE THE EA





Under the Input TAB you'll see some customizable options that can be adjusted to be optimized between each Symbol / Pairs.

Beach Trip EA use minimal setting to customize.

if you believe that technical analysis works (Like I DO!!) then you shouldn't have to overcomplicate your options right?

Much like the the Beach Wave Divergent Indicator, the EA recognize the divergence in the market.

Strongly advised to use a VPS to be able to scan the market continously





Here's what you can change :





1. The RSI period of the indicator to scan. (INT / No Decimal)





2. Fixed Lotsize : Set to true to manually open lotsize, but if set to false, the EA will scan the market volatility and open LotSize based on Deployed Unit.





3. Number of lot if fixed lotsize is true,





4. The Unit You want to deploy, One Unit Equals to $ 200 risk, the EA automatically scan for volatility so it opens bigger position on less volatile market, and smaller

position on a more volatile market. you just have to make sure the funds adequate for opening the amount of units, about $2000 for 10 units





NOTE : if Your broker's minimum lot is not 0.01 lot. For Example if Broker's minimal lot is at 0.1 you should filled it with minimal 10, 20, 30, 40 aand so on.

if Broker's minimal lot is 0.5 then filled it with 50, 100,150,200 and so on.





5. Limit the Order that the EA can open simultaneously. You can open this activate this EA in all Available currency pairs, (with prior testing)

but if the EA already open orders on a certain number of pairs, it will just restart calculations until the previous pair closes.

WHILE IN THEORY The $200 risk on 1 unit only applies to one chart, but traders can open more position with that risk (no more than 2 Advised),

if the traders think that the drawdown is still within tolerance. Like for instance your capital is $5000

you can apply the EA on every chart with options like : open 10 Deployed units and limit to 6 SET of orders to open simultaneously.

(just be cautious with it)



