This is a fully automatic EA based on price fluctuation, it uses principle of special recognition of price and balance. The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with shock, trend, data, news and other types of market, and the performance is stable.

Run timeframe: the results are the same in any period.

Execution demonstration of the EA can be viewed in the links below: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/470101





Requirements and suggestions

Please use this EA on EURUSD H1 timeframe, VPS hosting 24/7 is strongly advised.





Input Parameters

explanation=The seed of a big tree 0.01/12/$2000 - the simple description of the parameters.

Magiccode=113301 - magic number.

startposition=0.05 - designed by $10000, every $2000 is 0.01.

profit=60 - designed by $10000, it should be adjusted proportion to the balance with using, proper values is 12—120.

distance=15 - the spacing of the orders, it can also be adjusted appropriately, proper values is 15—50.

bunkdistance:=150 - the distance between the orders, and the default parameter is good.

keepprincip:=500 - the distance for keeping profit, proper values is 300—500.

riskline=0 - risk control line, you can set it yourself based on you account funds, all orders will be closed for controlling the maximum risk when the account equity is below the "riskline".

Other instructions: The parameters are designed according to EURUSD currency pair, other pairs of currencies could also be used in theory, it is suggested that only EURUSD be hunging. don't use other EAs or manual orders in the same account at the same time.