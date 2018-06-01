The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction.

The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement.

Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market.

The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes.

The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filter.

Important! The EA operation requires the following link to be added to trusted URL: http://ec.forexprostools.com/?columns=exc_currency,exc_importance&importance=1,2,3&calType=week&timeZone=15&lang=1

The Expert Advisor does NOT use averaging or martingale.

Recommended trading instruments: CHFJPY 15m, EURCHF 15m.

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