Intensive
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction.
The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement.
Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market.
The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes.
The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filter.
Important! The EA operation requires the following link to be added to trusted URL:
http://ec.forexprostools.com/?columns=exc_currency,exc_importance&importance=1,2,3&calType=week&timeZone=15&lang=1
The Expert Advisor does NOT use averaging or martingale.
Recommended trading instruments: CHFJPY 15m, EURCHF 15m.
Settings
- Comment to order - comment to orders
- MaxRisk - risk level for calculating the lot size;
- if MaxRisk = 0, Lot will be - lot size if MaxRisk=0.
- Take Profit - take profit level;
- Stop Loss - stop loss level;
- news_link - a link to the news source;
- Slippage - the slippage level;
- Magic - the unique magic number.