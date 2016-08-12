DivergenceTrade
- Experts
- Evgeniy Zhdan
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 25 July 2023
- Activations: 15
The Expert Advisor calculates the double/triple divergence of volumes, and starts trading. It uses a unique formula of lot calculation, which greatly improves stability of trading.
Recommended TF - 1h. Currency pair - EURUSD, but the EA can be used on any trading instruments which are not subject to high volatility.
Settings
- mode - trading direction can be set manually;
- close - order close level (details on the screenshot);
- Step between orders - step between orders in points;
- Maximum orders - maximum number of orders;
- First Lot - trading lot for the first order (if Risk = 0);
- Or Risk (if Risk 0, not used) risk percent. If set to 0, First Lot will be used.
- Magic - magic number for the EA's orders;
- Comment to the order - a comment to open orders;
- InpBandsPeriod - period setting of the Bands indicator;
- InpBandsShift - shift setting of the Bands indicator;
- InpBandsDeviations - deviation setting of the Bands indicator.
