OrderOnLine

The Expert Advisor opens orders from the horizontal line, the a trader can set on any level by dragging using the mouse or by changing the line properties.

For example, when a horizontal line is above the current price, the EA will open a Buy order once the horizontal line is reached. And vice versa:

If the line is below the current price, the EA will open a sell order once the line is crossed.

A buy crossover of the line is:

  • opening of the current candlestick below the horizontal line;
  • the current Bid-price is at the line.

A Sell crossover of the line is:

  • opening of the current candlestick above the horizontal line;
  • the current Bid-price is at the line.

The EA places Stop Loss and Take Profit.


Settings:

  • dist - a distance where the line is drawn at the EA initialization. When you start the EA, the line will appear above the current price;
  • Lot - traded lot;
  • TakeProfit;
  • StopLoss;
  • LineColor;
  • LineWidth;
  • Order_Comment;
  • Text - show or hide information;
  • X - text location relative to the X axis;
  • Y - text location relative to the Y axis;
  • TextSize;
  • Magic - the magic number to identify the EA's orders.
