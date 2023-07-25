OrderOnLine

The Expert Advisor opens orders from the horizontal line, the a trader can set on any level by dragging using the mouse or by changing the line properties.

For example, when a horizontal line is above the current price, the EA will open a Buy order once the horizontal line is reached. And vice versa:

If the line is below the current price, the EA will open a sell order once the line is crossed.

A buy crossover of the line is:

opening of the current candlestick below the horizontal line;

the current Bid-price is at the line.

A Sell crossover of the line is:

opening of the current candlestick above the horizontal line;

the current Bid-price is at the line.

The EA places Stop Loss and Take Profit.





Settings: