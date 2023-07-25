Stardust
- Experts
- Evgeniy Zhdan
- Version: 5.0
- Updated: 25 July 2023
- Activations: 15
StarDust searches for divergences in the values of several indicators considering them as signs of flat and enters the market if a relatively steady trend is detected. The Expert Advisor trades "basic" symbols with a low spread. The best results are achieved on М15.
The EA automatically adjusts to 4 and 5-digit quote flows.
Settings
- Comment_to_orders – comment to a placed order. The field can be left blank if no comment is required.
- MM – enable money management with automatic setting of a working lot depending on the free margin.
- MaxRisk – if money management is enabled, a working lot is calculated based on this value.
- Lots – if money management is disabled, the lot is equal to the parameter value.
- TakeProfit – take profit.
- StopLoss – stop loss.
- MA_Fast – fast Moving Average.
- MA_Slow – slow Moving Average.
- TrailingStop – trailing stop in points.
- TrailingStep – trailing step.
- Step – step for placing filling orders.
- Slipage – maximum slippage.
- MaxSpread – maximum spread. If the value is exceeded, the order is not placed.
- MaxOrders – maximum amount of filling orders.
- Magic – magic number to distinguish EA's own orders.