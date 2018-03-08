The Expert Advisor looks for technical analysis patterns formed on the higher (hourly) timeframe to start working on the 5-minute chart.

Technical analysis patterns used: double top/double bottom, head/shoulders, flag, expanding/narrowing triangles.

The Relative Vigor Index technical indicator is used as the filter for opening deals. It is based on the idea that on the bull market the closing price is, as a rule, higher, than the opening price. It is the other way round on the bear market.

This is a scalper EA. Tight stop loss and take profit are set for each deal. Averaging and martingale methods are not used. Each deal is managed by a tight trailing stop.





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