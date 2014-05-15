The Supertrend Expert Advisor

The Supertrend Expert Advisor with averaging elements. It has been developed during three months until I finally got good results.

It is not a scalper.

The minimum balance to start trading - 100$.

Is automatically adjusted to the 4 and 5-digit prices.

Has an efficient risk management system.

The lot and limit on the maximum lot is automatically calculated based on the settings specified in the EA.

As a result, you have a complete automated trading system.

Download it and see for yourself!





Expert Advisor Setup:

name - this value will appear in the 'Comment' field of each order;

MM - use of risk management;

MaxRisk - a share of deposit in percent for the first order;

Lot - if MM is off, the first lot will be equal to this parameter;

deltaLE - the value is added to the last lot for additional orders;

deltaMaxLot - determines the maximum lot using the formula Lot (initial lot)*deltaMaxLot = max allowed lot. Accordingly, with the growth of the deposit maximum lot increases;

StepBuy - a step to set the first additional Buy order;

StepSell - a step to set the first additional Sell order;

MaxOrders - maximum number of each type orders;

Settings of Stochastic: Kperiod, Dperiod, Slowing;

levelbuy - the level of the main Stochastic line to open buy orders;

levelsell - the level of the main Stochastic line to open sell orders;

TakePoint - number of points to close all orders.