SuperTrend
- Experts
- Evgeniy Zhdan
- Version: 3.1
- Updated: 7 August 2021
- Activations: 20
The Supertrend Expert Advisor
The Supertrend Expert Advisor with averaging elements. It has been developed during three months until I finally got good results.
It is not a scalper.
The minimum balance to start trading - 100$.
Is automatically adjusted to the 4 and 5-digit prices.
Has an efficient risk management system.
The lot and limit on the maximum lot is automatically calculated based on the settings specified in the EA.
As a result, you have a complete automated trading system.
Download it and see for yourself!
Expert Advisor Setup:
name - this value will appear in the 'Comment' field of each order;
MM - use of risk management;
MaxRisk - a share of deposit in percent for the first order;
Lot - if MM is off, the first lot will be equal to this parameter;
deltaLE - the value is added to the last lot for additional orders;
deltaMaxLot - determines the maximum lot using the formula Lot (initial lot)*deltaMaxLot = max allowed lot. Accordingly, with the growth of the deposit maximum lot increases;
StepBuy - a step to set the first additional Buy order;
StepSell - a step to set the first additional Sell order;
MaxOrders - maximum number of each type orders;
Settings of Stochastic: Kperiod, Dperiod, Slowing;
levelbuy - the level of the main Stochastic line to open buy orders;
levelsell - the level of the main Stochastic line to open sell orders;
TakePoint - number of points to close all orders.
Lo siento Michele,pero no estoy de acuerdo contigo.Tal vez no lo uses adecuadamente o no se adapte a tu estilo de trading.En mi caso el EA funciona de forma increíble,con los parámetros personalizados por mí,por supuesto.Te aseguro que he probado robots de más de 20000 euros que no funcionan ni la mitad de bien que este.Creo que deberías probarlo a fondo,tal vez te sorprendas.Un saludo,amigo.