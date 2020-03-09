Chicken peck rices

Chicken peck rices

This is a short-term EA what based on price breakthroughs,and the parameters are simple and adaptable.

Requirements:

Run timeframe: H1;

The type of account:ECN,spread of currency≤3,for example,EURUSD,USDJPY,and others.

The minimum spread for order modification:0,it means that the minimum distance is zero between setting stop loss or take profit and current price.

You must use the required accounts to ensure the reliability of profit.

Input parameters:

  • explanation=chicken peck rices - the name of EA.
  • Magiccode=112201 - magic number.
  • lots=1.0 - lots coefficient,1.0 means open 1.0 lot every 10000 dollars,and it adjusted automatically accordding to the balance.
  • riskline=0 -risk control line, you can set it yourself based on you account funds, all orders will be closed for controlling the maximum risk when the account equity is below the "riskline".

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Harvester 88 The main advantages of Harvester88 EA EA is a symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed specifically for trading major currency pairs, it implements a simple and versatile trading strategy that can be applied to any tool. 1. Fully automatic trading 24/5. 2. It can handle deposits not less than US$50. 3. Always use stop loss to control risk. 4. Use trailing stop protection to chase profits. 5. Ability to set transaction time. 6. Choose fixed-lot mode or compound interest mode EA
AI Nodiurnal EA
Ugochukwu Mobi
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AI Nodiurnal EA is an advanced Forex robot that leverages cutting-edge machine learning technology to optimize trading strategies and enhance performance in the dynamic foreign exchange market. The term "Nodiurnal" reflects its ability to adapt and operate not only during the typical diurnal (daytime) trading hours but also during non-standard periods, providing a continuous and adaptive approach to forex trading. Settings : Default settings on   Currency Pair :  EURUSD H1 . Special setting is
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