Chicken peck rices
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Chicken peck rices
This is a short-term EA what based on price breakthroughs,and the parameters are simple and adaptable.
Requirements:
Run timeframe: H1;
The type of account:ECN,spread of currency≤3,for example,EURUSD,USDJPY,and others.
The minimum spread for order modification:0,it means that the minimum distance is zero between setting stop loss or take profit and current price.
You must use the required accounts to ensure the reliability of profit.
Input parameters:
- explanation=chicken peck rices - the name of EA.
- Magiccode=112201 - magic number.
- lots=1.0 - lots coefficient,1.0 means open 1.0 lot every 10000 dollars,and it adjusted automatically accordding to the balance.
- riskline=0 -risk control line, you can set it yourself based on you account funds, all orders will be closed for controlling the maximum risk when the account equity is below the "riskline".