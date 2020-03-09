Chicken peck rices

This is a short-term EA what based on price breakthroughs,and the parameters are simple and adaptable.

Requirements:

Run timeframe: H1;

The type of account:ECN,spread of currency≤3,for example,EURUSD,USDJPY,and others.

The minimum spread for order modification:0,it means that the minimum distance is zero between setting stop loss or take profit and current price.

You must use the required accounts to ensure the reliability of profit.

Input parameters: