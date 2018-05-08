The Expert Advisor has been developed specifically for the features of the CHFJPY currency pair.

The EA's algorithm determines the direction of the current trend and starts operation. In case of a price reversal within the current trend, the EA adds additional orders.

If trend changes, the EA starts to work in the direction contrary to the initial grid of orders.

If there were no conditions for closing orders and the trend direction changed again, the EA continues to work with the "first" grid of orders, while controlling the general states of two grids and of each of them separately.

It is recommended to use the EA on CHFJPY with the M15 timeframe.





Options for closing the grids of orders

When one of the oppositely directed grids reaches "Profit in points"; When two oppositely directed grids reach "Profit in points"; When "Take % of profit" is reached, both grids are closed.





Settings