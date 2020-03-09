NewHorizon MT4

The EA uses a complex non-linear formula for calculating market entry points and a unique algorithm for fixing the result of work.





The trading expert does not use the increase in the volume of transactions to block unprofitable positions.





Mandatory take profit and stop loss levels are used.





The adviser controls the spread increase by the broker and skips trading until the spread returns to its "normal" values.





The best results are achieved when working with trading instruments with default settings (TF 5m):

GBPUSD ;

; EURUSD ;

; EURGBP ;

; USDJPY ;

; USDCAD.

For stable operation, it is necessary to install the adviser on a remote server (VPS).





Advisor does not require optimization.





The EA has minimal settings and does not require the intervention of a trader.





Additional settings (.set-files) are not required.





How to start an expert in work:

Install MT4 trading terminal on a remote server; Install NewHorizon Advisor in the trading terminal; Open charts of currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP, USDJPY, USDCAD. Timeframe 5 minutes. On each chart of the specified currency pairs, install an adviser (allow it to trade in the settings).

Settings:

Comment to order - Comments on orders;

- Comments on orders; Take Profit - Take Profit;

- Take Profit; Stop Loss - Stop Loss;

- Stop Loss; MaxRisk - Maximum risk for calculating a trading lot;

- Maximum risk for calculating a trading lot; if MaxRisk = 0, Lot will be - If MaxRisk = 0, the lot will be like this;

- If MaxRisk = 0, the lot will be like this; Start Trailing Stop - Start trailing stop;

- Start trailing stop; Step Trailing Stop - Step trailing stop;

- Step trailing stop; BB-period - period of the Bands indicator;

- period of the Bands indicator; BB-deviation - deviation of the Bands indicator;

- deviation of the Bands indicator; Max Slippage - Maximum level of slippage;

- Maximum level of slippage; Max Spread - Limit the maximum spread;

- Limit the maximum spread; Magic Number - A magic number to distinguish "their" orders from "alien" ones.



