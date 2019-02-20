Night Vision EA
- Experts
-
Mehmet Haluk TuncAERONAUTICAL ENGINEER , Bachelor Degree of Engineering (BEng), Algorithmic Forex Trader.
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Contact me from ; https://t.me/ucakci
- Version: 2.22
- Updated: 22 December 2020
- Activations: 5
22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels.
It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries.
Live Results shown at here https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290
- Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5 gmt +3(or +2 winter time).
Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing.
Updated 12.AUGUST.2020
TEST SETTINGS
Model : Open Prices Only ( is faster )
Period : M1/M5
Spread : 5
Use Date : whenever you want
Input parameters
- TIME SETTINGS
- Trade Start - trade start hour.
- Trade End - trade end hour.
- LOT SETTINGS
- Minimum lots for an order - minumum order lot when autolot off
- Auto lot by balance - increase lots by balance
- Auto lot size - calculated lots by balance
- TRAILING SETTINGS
- Use Trailing Stop - enable/disable trailing system;
- Trailing Start - the pip value that the trailing will start to work for profit catch;
- Trailing Stop - the percent value that trailing follow the profit;
- ENTRY SETTINGS
- Allow buy and/or sell trades- enable/disable buy/sell orders.
- Trade timeframe - trade time frame for entries.
- Next trade timeframe - next trade break time frame.
- Entry Pips/Percent- using entries pips or percent calculation.
- Entry value pips/percent - entry value for orders.
- Max Spread, pips - the maximum allowed spread value in pips.
- Monday Trades - enable/disable monday orders.
- Friday Trades - enable/disable friday orders.
- GAP PROTECTION
- Max Gap Value - max gap value allowed for open orders.
- EXIT SETTINGS
- Stoploss Pips or Percent - using stoploss pips or percent calculation.
- Stoploss - stoploss value for orders
- Takeprofit Pips or Percent - using takeprofit pips or percent calculation.
- Takeprofit - takeprofit value for orders
- DRAWDOWN CLOSE
- Drawdown Close - enable/disable close order when Drawdown reach
- Drawdown Percentage - close order Drawdown percentage
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Contact me from ; haluk@atlantisbt.com | https://t.me/ucakci
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