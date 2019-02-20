Night Vision EA

22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels.
It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries.

Live Results shown at here https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290 

  • Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time)

Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing.

Updated 12.AUGUST.2020

TEST SETTINGS
Model : Open Prices Only ( is faster )
Period : M1/M5
Spread : 5
Use Date : whenever you want

Input parameters

  • TIME SETTINGS
    • Trade Start - trade start hour.
    • Trade End - trade end hour.
  • LOT SETTINGS
    • Minimum lots for an order - minumum order lot when autolot off
    • Auto lot by balance - increase lots by balance
    • Auto lot size - calculated lots by balance
  • TRAILING SETTINGS
    • Use Trailing Stop  - enable/disable trailing system;
    • Trailing Start - the pip value that the trailing will start to work for profit catch;
    • Trailing Stop - the percent value that trailing follow the profit;
  • ENTRY SETTINGS
    • Allow buy and/or sell trades- enable/disable buy/sell orders.
    • Trade timeframe - trade time frame for entries.
    • Next trade timeframe - next trade break time frame.
    • Entry Pips/Percent- using entries pips or percent calculation.
    • Entry value pips/percent - entry value for orders.
    • Max Spread, pips - the maximum allowed spread value in pips.
    • Monday Trades - enable/disable monday orders.
    • Friday Trades - enable/disable friday orders.
  • GAP PROTECTION
    • Max Gap Value - max gap value allowed for open orders.
  • EXIT SETTINGS
    • Stoploss Pips or Percent -  using stoploss pips or percent calculation.
    • Stoploss  - stoploss value for orders
    • Takeprofit Pips or Percent -  using takeprofit pips or percent calculation.
    • Takeprofit  - takeprofit value for orders
  • DRAWDOWN CLOSE
    • Drawdown Close - enable/disable close order when Drawdown reach
    • Drawdown Percentage - close order Drawdown percentage

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Contact me from ; haluk@atlantisbt.com | https://t.me/ucakci

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Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Real Trading Account LIVE SIGNAL 100K REAL:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2388151 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and res
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
Long Beach
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (1)
Experts
Long Beach EA is a trend following system that uses the Keltner Channels indicator for trade entries.  The EA monitors the upper, middle, and lower Keltner Channels.  When price reaches or breaks the upper channel boundary the EA will buy and when it reaches or breaks lower channel boundary the EA will sell.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  The EA is doing well o
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
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