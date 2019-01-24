Marrykey stock indexes

ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading in currency pairs.

ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading and testing without individual set files for the selected broker.

Marrykey stock Indexes is a scalper system built on the hybrid combinatory Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is equipped with 6 different strategies and designed primarily to work on US stock indices such as S & P500, NASDAQ, Dow Jones, Russell2000. The system is capable of operating on frames from M5 to W1 and has a flexible setting. The system can be installed on any time frame, by default we use D1.


Marrykey stock Indexes - has the function of compensating loss trades by increasing the lot of specially selected orders from separate time frames, this function is based on the mathematical statistics of the system.

Marrykey stock Indexes - is equipped with automatic risk management. Management of the system's stability is made using two parameters (transaction risk and stop loss), increase the stop loss and reduce the risk for the transaction if you want to add stability to the system.

Marrykey stock Indexes - the recommended minimum deposit is 500 usd, smaller deposits are possible with limited system operation

You can also trade futures indexes on which there are no swaps for this, you need to enable the futures trading option so that you can use the hedging system more efficiently.

Attention is important: every broker requires an appropriate configuration. Works with leverage 1:10, 1:20, 1:30 and above. The system has copyright protection against slippage of orders. It can also be configured for European indices.


Recommended broker https://activtrades.com/ min. depot 1000 usd

Recommended broker https://www.oanda.com/lang/en/ min. depot 2500 usd

Recommended broker https://pepperstone.com/en/ min. depot 500 usd

 Recommended broker https://tickmill.com/ min. depot 3000 usd

All description and Set files will be posted in the discussions.

Test and use the system only with Set files.

Settings
Allowed_spread_to_open_order - allowed spread for order opening
Russian_Dashboard-on / off - the Russian panel
The_percentage_RISK_of_alone_order = 10 - Percentage of risk per order
Total_percentage_drawdown_for_lock_opening_orders - Total percentage of drawdown for blocking the opening of orders
Max_orders_on_one_instrument - Maximum number of simultaneous orders on one asset (Always opens for one order more than it is set by this option)
Maximum_simultaneous_open_orders_in_the_terminal - Maximum number of simultaneous orders in the terminal
Max - Maximum number of simultaneous orders in the terminal
Reinforced_strategy_ (timeframe) - on / off enhanced strategy
Ichimoku_Kinko_Hyo_strategy_ (timeframe) - on / off Ichimoku standard strategy
Ichimoku_Kinko_Hyo_Master_strategy_ (time frame) - on / off Ichimoku master strategy
Ichimoku_Kinko_Hyo_Reinforced_Master_strategy_ (time frame) - on / off Ichimoku reinforced master strategy
Ichimoku_Kinko_Hyo_Full_strategy_ (time frame) - on / off Ichimoku full strategy
Reinforced_strategy_short_open_orders_ (timeframe) - on / off short positions of the strengthened strategy
Standard_strategy_short_open_orders_ (timeframe) - on / off short positions of the standard strategy
Ichimoku_Kinko_Hyo_short_open_orders_ (timeframe) - on / off short positions Ichimoku
Ichimoku_Kinko_Hyo_Master_short_open_orders_ (timeframe) - on / off short positions Ichimoku master
Ichimoku_Kinko_Hyo_Reinforced_Master_short_open_orders_ (timeframe) - on / off short positions Ichimoku reinforced
Ichimoku_Kinko_Hyo_Full_short_open_orders_ (time frame) - on / off short positions Ichimoku full
Short_order_CCI_val_Reinforced_strategy_ (time frame) - CCI sensitivity
Long_order_CCI_val_Reinforced_strategy_ (time frame) - CCI sensitivity
SP500_data_analysis_for_the_current_index - this option enables the application of any strategy in any time frame for synchronous logon to Nasdaq or Dow Jones via the S & P500
TakeProfit - Profit
StopLoss - stop-loss
MAGIC_MARY - unique number
Fix_Lots - enable fixed lots
Lots - fixed lot value
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Alchemist_trader 7.1 expert advisor is an optimal combination of Hedge , Neural networks and Level trading strategies and is based on a special algorithm that calculates the risk, reads the price candlestick chart and sets the direction.Running this EA continuously throughout the year can increase the balance by 50-300% depending on market conditions.The main goal of this EA is to create savings in the long run.Works on all combinations involving the US dollar. For example: Forex, Index, Gold, S
EagleEye
Mhd Amran Bin Lop
Experts
EagleEye is an automated trading system that uses a indicator and price action to open and close trades. Trades every day at a full time. Every trade has Stop Loss from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for steady and stable growth over the long run. The EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Doesn't use grid, martingale or other dangerous money management methods. Timeframe H1, currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD
Extreme Reversal EA
Elmira Memish
Experts
Extreme Reversal EA EA is designed to trade CS ATR Fibo Channels Indicator :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60415 Extreme Reversal EA opens trades according to the following calculations: - ATR - TMA  - Cycles - Murrey Math Calculations - Moving Averages Extreme Reversal EA works on every timeframe and instrument. Full alert and push notification functions. INPUTS: GLOBAL VARIABLES: MAGIC NUMBER: CHANGE THE VALUE TO TRADE ON THE SAME INSTRUMENT / TIMEFRAME ORDER LOTS: MANUAL / USER DEF
Harvester88
Fan Tie Ceng
Experts
Harvester 88 The main advantages of Harvester88 EA EA is a symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed specifically for trading major currency pairs, it implements a simple and versatile trading strategy that can be applied to any tool. 1. Fully automatic trading 24/5. 2. It can handle deposits not less than US$50. 3. Always use stop loss to control risk. 4. Use trailing stop protection to chase profits. 5. Ability to set transaction time. 6. Choose fixed-lot mode or compound interest mode EA
AI Nodiurnal EA
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
AI Nodiurnal EA is an advanced Forex robot that leverages cutting-edge machine learning technology to optimize trading strategies and enhance performance in the dynamic foreign exchange market. The term "Nodiurnal" reflects its ability to adapt and operate not only during the typical diurnal (daytime) trading hours but also during non-standard periods, providing a continuous and adaptive approach to forex trading. Settings : Default settings on   Currency Pair :  EURUSD H1 . Special setting is
BitcoinWhale
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
5 (1)
Experts
BitcoinWhale   is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the  Bitcoin/USD   pair. This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day, thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer. The robot will be fu
GoldScalper
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
GoldScalper   is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the  XAU/USD   pair. This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the 5M Timeframe . thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be availabl
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