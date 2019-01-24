ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading in currency pairs. ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading and testing without individual set files for the selected broker. Marrykey stock Indexes is a scalper system built on the hybrid combinatory Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is equipped with 6 different strategies and designed primarily to work on US stock indices such as S & P500, NASDAQ, Dow Jones, Russell2000. The system is capable of operating on frames from M5 to W1 and has a flexible setting. The system can be installed on any time frame, by default we use D1.





Marrykey stock Indexes - has the function of compensating loss trades by increasing the lot of specially selected orders from separate time frames, this function is based on the mathematical statistics of the system.





Marrykey stock Indexes - is equipped with automatic risk management. Management of the system's stability is made using two parameters (transaction risk and stop loss), increase the stop loss and reduce the risk for the transaction if you want to add stability to the system.





Marrykey stock Indexes - the recommended minimum deposit is 500 usd, smaller deposits are possible with limited system operation





You can also trade futures indexes on which there are no swaps for this, you need to enable the futures trading option so that you can use the hedging system more efficiently.





Attention is important: every broker requires an appropriate configuration. Works with leverage 1:10, 1:20, 1:30 and above. The system has copyright protection against slippage of orders. It can also be configured for European indices.









Recommended broker https://activtrades.com/ min. depot 1000 usd





Recommended broker https://www.oanda.com/lang/en/ min. depot 2500 usd





Recommended broker https://pepperstone.com/en/ min. depot 500 usd





Recommended broker https://tickmill.com/ min. depot 3000 usd





All description and Set files will be posted in the discussions.





Test and use the system only with Set files.





Settings

Allowed_spread_to_open_order - allowed spread for order opening

Russian_Dashboard-on / off - the Russian panel

The_percentage_RISK_of_alone_order = 10 - Percentage of risk per order

Total_percentage_drawdown_for_lock_opening_orders - Total percentage of drawdown for blocking the opening of orders

Max_orders_on_one_instrument - Maximum number of simultaneous orders on one asset (Always opens for one order more than it is set by this option)

Maximum_simultaneous_open_orders_in_the_terminal - Maximum number of simultaneous orders in the terminal

Max - Maximum number of simultaneous orders in the terminal

Reinforced_strategy_ (timeframe) - on / off enhanced strategy

Ichimoku_Kinko_Hyo_strategy_ (timeframe) - on / off Ichimoku standard strategy

Ichimoku_Kinko_Hyo_Master_strategy_ (time frame) - on / off Ichimoku master strategy

Ichimoku_Kinko_Hyo_Reinforced_Master_strategy_ (time frame) - on / off Ichimoku reinforced master strategy

Ichimoku_Kinko_Hyo_Full_strategy_ (time frame) - on / off Ichimoku full strategy

Reinforced_strategy_short_open_orders_ (timeframe) - on / off short positions of the strengthened strategy

Standard_strategy_short_open_orders_ (timeframe) - on / off short positions of the standard strategy

Ichimoku_Kinko_Hyo_short_open_orders_ (timeframe) - on / off short positions Ichimoku

Ichimoku_Kinko_Hyo_Master_short_open_orders_ (timeframe) - on / off short positions Ichimoku master

Ichimoku_Kinko_Hyo_Reinforced_Master_short_open_orders_ (timeframe) - on / off short positions Ichimoku reinforced

Ichimoku_Kinko_Hyo_Full_short_open_orders_ (time frame) - on / off short positions Ichimoku full

Short_order_CCI_val_Reinforced_strategy_ (time frame) - CCI sensitivity

Long_order_CCI_val_Reinforced_strategy_ (time frame) - CCI sensitivity

SP500_data_analysis_for_the_current_index - this option enables the application of any strategy in any time frame for synchronous logon to Nasdaq or Dow Jones via the S & P500

TakeProfit - Profit

StopLoss - stop-loss

MAGIC_MARY - unique number

Fix_Lots - enable fixed lots

Lots - fixed lot value