GoldenCoast
- Indicators
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 17 November 2021
- Activations: 10
The indicator plots a trend line and determines the levels for opening trades, in case the price goes "too far" away from the trend level.
More detailed information is available in the screenshots.
Settings
- Away from the trend line - distance from the trend line to the trades level;
- Arrow Signal for deals - enable displaying an arrow when the price reaches the trades level;
- Size of Arrow - size of the arrow;
- Alert Signal for deals - enable generating alerts when the price reaches the trades level;
- TrendLine color - color of the trend line;
- BuyLine color - line color for BUY trades;
- SellLine color - line color for SELL trades.