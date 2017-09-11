This Expert Advisor implements elements of the Martingale system. Orders are opened at a specified distance from the moving average. The Parabolic SAR indicator and certain technical details are used to ensure the most accurate entries.

The EA is highly customizable.

It is recommended for simultaneous use on 4 currency pairs:

EURUSD M15;

GBPUSD M15;

USDJPY M15;

USDCAD M15.

Despite good stability, it is advisable to disable the EA operation during the days rich in news releases.





Configurations