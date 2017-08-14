Vise is a trend indicator.

The upper and lower lines follow the price showing the prevailing price direction. Frequent breakthroughs of the upper line indicate a bullish trend, while frequent breakthroughs of the lower line indicate a bearish one.





Parameters

Points for UpLine - initial number of points for the upper line; Points for DownLine - initial number of points for the lower line.

During the breakthrough of the upper level (line), this level shifts upwards by Points for UpLine. If the uptrend continues, the upper level is a resistance one. It does not move. The lower level (line) follows the ascending price. Gradually ascending lower level indicates the bullish trend.

The upper level following the price (opposite to the previously described move) indicates the bearish trend.