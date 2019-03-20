StrongLevels
- Indicators
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Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
The indicator determines and reflects the significant support / resistance levels based on the algorithm for determining the volatility and the pattern in which the body of the candle is more than 2 times smaller than the size of the candle.
In addition, based on the received data, the indicator determines the prevailing current market movement.
Settings:
- TimeFrame - timeframe to calculate;
- Candles in history - How many candles to take for analysis;
- Line color - the color of the support / resistance lines;
- Line thickness - Line thickness;
- Line type - the type of lines;
- Text color - The color of text labels;
- Text size - Text size;
- Display trend direction? - Show trend direction?
- Trend direction text size - text size;
- UP trend text color - The text color for a bullish trend;
- DW trend text color - Color is a bearish trend;
- Flat text color - The text color when motion is undefined.
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