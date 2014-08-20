Monster Harmonic Indicator

4.59

Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and several other patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone).

Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster.

Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history.

Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns.

Introduced by H.M. Gartley and popularized by Scott M. Carney, harmonic patterns are one of the best instruments in the traders' toolkit. While the underlying Fibonacci projections and ratios are fairly complex, this indicator makes detection and discovery of the harmonics patterns easy. Monster gives you the right tool to become a better Harmonics trader.


Settings

Monster's default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs.

  • Show only current patterns? - set to true to detect current patterns only
  • Show Pattern Projections? - show/hide projected patterns.
  • Show Invalidated Patterns? - show/hide invalidated patterns.
  • Minimum Accuracy Percent - minimum accuracy percentage for pattern recognition.
  • Price Must Touch All Minimum Ratios - set to true to force Monster to touch all minimum ratios, set this if you want the price to touch all minimum ratios and provide even better patterns.
  • Show 'PatternName' Patterns? - show/hide specific pattern.
  • Show Pattern Label? - set to true to show the pattern label in the chart.
  • Show Pattern Accuracy? - set to true to show the pattern accuracy in the chart.
  • Show Ratio Labels and Lines? - set to true to show the ratios of the pattern in the chart..
  • Show Initialization User Patterns? - set to true to show the results of the initialization of the user patterns in the Experts tab.
  • Show Fibonacci Projections in PRZ? - show/hide Fibonacci projections in PRZ.
  • Show Perfect Ratio Levels? - show/hide perfect Fibonacci projections in different color.
  • Show Risk/Reward in PRZ? - show/hide risk/reward PRZ.
  • Show Alerts? - enable/disable all alerts.
  • Alert Projected Patterns? - enable/disable alerts for projected patterns.
  • Show Screen Alerts? - show/hide screen alerts.
  • Email Alerts? - set to true to email alerts.
  • Push Alert Notifications? - set to true to push alerts.
  • Color Palette - choose a color palette for a 'Dark' or 'Light' background.
  • colo(u)rs - you know what to do.
  • Zigzag parameters - set ZigZag parameters.
The Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) is split in a Risk and Reward part. The Reward part of the PRZ is the price of the D point of the pattern to the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement from the C or A point (whichever is higher or lower).


User Patterns

Users can add their own patterns to Monster. Just modify the Monster_UserPatterns.csv to include your patterns. The.csv file can be found in the files folder of the User Data Directory. A sample pattern is already included in the file.


Free Demo

Monster will work in the Strategy Tester. It is best tested in Visual Mode as you can see the detected patterns in the display. Try EURUSD on H1 starting January 1, 2017.


Developers

Monster publishes the current pattern through the iCustom() function. See the sample code at the comment #273 (page 14) of the Comments section.


Loose Ends

Monster will only repaint the last point of the pattern (the D point) to its definition, it follows price.


Full Description

Read this blog post for more information on Monster.

Filter:
Suat Emre
1875
Suat Emre 2022.02.18 19:27 
 

good product

Doyrun
46
Doyrun 2021.02.01 16:13 
 

Very helpful for backtesting!

faithdefender
1736
faithdefender 2021.01.14 21:21 
 

If you have read my reviews, I am consistent with my evaluations. Quality and price! Does the indicator work and is the price commensurate with the quality? This harmonic indicator does, in deed, work. Does it find everything? No. But I own four others and this, for the price and the quality, is one of the better ones that I own. And it permits you to add your own "user defined patterns" which the vendor helped me out with. I will use it for a couple of months and if I make money, I will return with another star. I would like to see Paul address the recommendations above from OFFSHOREX7. 2-12-21 update; I have been unsatisfied with the system I put together. This system has caused me to lose money. I purchased both the Monster Dash and the Monster Harmonic. It appears, after a couple of months of use, the scanner cannot be trusted since it repaints the D point continuously. I think the price is ok for the Monster (if you pay the sale price) but again, it was done as a system and since the two do not work in harmony there is no use in depending upon using the pattern if the scanner is not accurate. The Monster does create patterns. The vendor has not reached out. UPDATE. 8-17-21. No response from the Vendor. Downgrade 1 star. Update 7-23-23. Never heard from the Vendor. Hope that lets others know he is not concerned.

lns777
177
lns777 2020.12.25 01:33 
 

This indicator has good accuracy, but needs to be combined with an effective strategy and discipline to make it profitable.

Nicolas Dobrovsky
839
Nicolas Dobrovsky 2020.11.23 08:41 
 

I test this indicator along with divergence. Unfortunately, I have only a 50% success rate.

alexuka
50
alexuka 2020.04.27 18:11 
 

i got this indicator and i tried it for 3 months. this indicator is the best ever. i strongly recommend this indicator. thanks paul for been the best GOD BLESS

Nicola Furini
946
Nicola Furini 2019.05.12 18:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

palmesop
49
palmesop 2019.03.06 21:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ksanaga
354
ksanaga 2018.10.02 01:31 
 

I just purchased this indicator but I am having difficulty installing it on the MT4. When I click on the link "Install on the terminal" in MQL5.com, nothing happens. I verified that the one month subscription (Rented until November 1st)" is available. Can someone share the link to this indicator so I can install the old fashion way? (zip file or download button)?

------------------------------

Thanks for enabling this software in my first MT4. I would like to add it to a second MT4 and would like to ask for your help again. As before, click on "Install on the terminal" does not work unless you push down to my terminal session (next to trading).

serogen
25
serogen 2018.09.20 12:55 
 

just the best for harmonic patterns! (y)

sunflower007
103
sunflower007 2018.08.26 14:07 
 

Is the ratio of balance to stop loss 1:1.5?

Is the software setting the most conservative percentage?

offshorex7
201
offshorex7 2018.08.19 01:19 
 

best pattern indicator. and it will be the greatest if only we can see a pourcentage ratio board of validated pattern/failed pattern on the chart to let the user choose the best setting and the best timeframe... maybe on weekly chart pattern are 100% validated but we cannot know because there is no past history for failed pattern... so it will be a great helps if!!. And also add the "completion max price" level of each pattern on the chart it will help for "the stop loss set up" :) thanks for you patience sir Paul :) i hope we will see these two revolution on the next update!!! you the man! 5 stars here!

Peterson Ndugga
264
Peterson Ndugga 2017.10.13 03:29 
 

Software is a scam/gabbage.

Cristian Eriksson
8940
Cristian Eriksson 2017.09.05 18:08 
 

After all the updates removing the clutter, I can finally say that this is an excellent product. But beginners don't get your hopes too high, you'll stil need to lern to trade these formations manually to make full use of this indicator. But lerning theses things manually and where to find them is an amazing skill that you'll never regret.

Remco De Lil
28
Remco De Lil 2017.08.23 20:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

RHarmonic
52
RHarmonic 2017.08.04 20:32 
 

Great!

ibdejesus
196
ibdejesus 2017.07.21 11:36 
 

Great indicator for finding patterns! A word of caution though that seeing a pattern doesn't mean you should trade it.

CM Financial Trading Holdings Ltd
182
Daniel Sesay 2017.07.01 15:57 
 

Pretty good so far. Harmonics is what it is, this just takes the load of plotting on each chart. The theory stands up relative,not a holy grail there is lots of stuff out there, no matter what anyone does people will lose money as emotions take over. I am pleased with this, great coding!

Jose Saul Martinez
268
Jose Saul Martinez 2017.06.27 20:05 
 

I have download it I rent it for 1 month first day of work is doing what it says on description...

I will write a second review before the end of my rent period.

Thanks...

zufferey
241
zufferey 2017.06.12 10:52 
 

Great indicator! Thanks a lot! five stars!

12
