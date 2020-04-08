Trend Sniper Super Indicator

Trend Sniper Super Indicator is one of the best indicator which can provide you will perfect signals for short term and long term trades. This indicator is suitable for both scalping and swing trading strategies. The indicator is over 85% accurate. It uses terminal Message Alerts, Emails and Push notifications to your mobile device to inform you about the new trading opportunities and it will calculate the take profit and stop loss level for you. All you will need to do is to place a trade.

Recommendations:

  • For Scalping purposes, use M15 time frame
  • For Long Trades/Swing Trading use H4 time Frame and confirm in the Daily chart.
  • Use the indicator suggested Take profit and Stoploss levels.
  • 95% of M15 signals hits the first take profit level and 60% hit the second take profit level.
  • It works on any symbol.

Inputs:

  • Display Alerts/Messages - This allow you choose whether you want the indicator to display signal alerts in the terminal.
  • Email Alerts - This allow you to choose whether the indicator should sent you emails when there is a new signal. You need to add you email in your terminal notification options.
  • Alert on Bar after Limit - This is the candle at which you want the indicator to notify you about the signal. The last candle is counted as zero, for example if you set this value to 3, the you will receive the signal at the fourth candle after the beginning of the new trend.
  • Send notification - This allow you to choose whether the indicator should sent you texts to your mobile device Meta Trader app when there is a new signal. You     need to add you MQL Quote in you terminal notification options.
  • Display Trade Info - Display the signal and account info on the chart.

Fundamental News Panel
Sackaria Nakamela
Utilities
The strategy used by this trading robot is placing stop orders (Pending) before the news event. The news event release time can be accessed from investment.com an app that the trader must download from play store into his/her mobile device. The robot places two stop orders, a Buy Stop and Sell Stop at the same time at least  two minutes before news release time. For example, if the news release time is 15:30, the pending orders will be opened at 15:28(see how to insert the news time at screensho
FREE
News Premium EA
Sackaria Nakamela
3 (2)
Experts
The robots uses the FUNDAMENTALS strategy used by most successful traders and it only trades when there is a news event. The robot also provide the trader with options of changing lot size, using stoploss, takeprofits and trailing stops. The news events are downloaded automatically from investment.com economic calender by the robot and displayed on the screen in the panel. The trader needs to ensure that the internet is connected before its news time. The robot will display in the top left corne
Trend Snipper Scalper
Sackaria Nakamela
5 (1)
Experts
Trend Snipper Scalper is a FULLY automated Expert Adviser which uses a combination of indicators to analyse the forex market for quick short and long trades opportunity in a 30 min Gold or XUAUSD Chart. The scalper has a Economic N ews filter which enables the robot to avoid trading during news time. The robot provides the user with many trades control options and money management to ensure success over its trades. For best results, use the default inputs setting shown in the Screenshopts. RECOM
PiPs Sniper
Sackaria Nakamela
5 (1)
Experts
Pips Sniper is 85% profitable forex trading robot which uses price action and indicators to enter the market with trades. It uses a hedging strategy to correct wrong trades and make use of stoploss and take profit to exit the market. It also provide options to use break even strategy. This robot gives best results in the H1 chart with an account with minimum spread (below 10 points). This robot can be used for scalping or swing trades.When used for swing trades, monitoring is necessary otherwise
Trend Sniper Fire Scalper
Sackaria Nakamela
Experts
Trading was never easy until experience and continuous improvement is used as a strategy. Trend Sniper Fire scalper is one of the best EA witch is now available for MT5 platforms. This Expert Adviser uses a combination of indicators and Price Action to analyse the market. Its major strategy used a trailing stop and hedging to ensure continuous profits. It is slightly affected by the economic news but there is also an MT4 version with a news filter. Regardless of news effects, this EA was revised
