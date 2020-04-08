Trend Sniper Super Indicator
- Indicators
- Sackaria Nakamela
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
Trend Sniper Super Indicator is one of the best indicator which can provide you will perfect signals for short term and long term trades. This indicator is suitable for both scalping and swing trading strategies. The indicator is over 85% accurate. It uses terminal Message Alerts, Emails and Push notifications to your mobile device to inform you about the new trading opportunities and it will calculate the take profit and stop loss level for you. All you will need to do is to place a trade.
Recommendations:
- For Scalping purposes, use M15 time frame
- For Long Trades/Swing Trading use H4 time Frame and confirm in the Daily chart.
- Use the indicator suggested Take profit and Stoploss levels.
- 95% of M15 signals hits the first take profit level and 60% hit the second take profit level.
- It works on any symbol.
Inputs:
- Display Alerts/Messages - This allow you choose whether you want the indicator to display signal alerts in the terminal.
- Email Alerts - This allow you to choose whether the indicator should sent you emails when there is a new signal. You need to add you email in your terminal notification options.
- Alert on Bar after Limit - This is the candle at which you want the indicator to notify you about the signal. The last candle is counted as zero, for example if you set this value to 3, the you will receive the signal at the fourth candle after the beginning of the new trend.
- Send notification - This allow you to choose whether the indicator should sent you texts to your mobile device Meta Trader app when there is a new signal. You need to add you MQL Quote in you terminal notification options.
- Display Trade Info - Display the signal and account info on the chart.