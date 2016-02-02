By purchasing this indicator, you have the right to receive a free copy of one of my other indicator's or advisor’s!

(All future updates are included. No limits) .

To get it, please contact me by mql5 message!

The Trend Scanner trend line indicator displays the trend direction and its changes. The indicator works on all currency pairs and timeframes. The indicator simultaneously displays multiple readings on the price chart: the support and resistance lines of the currency pair, the existing trend lines, the Highs and Lows of the price, as well as the current direction of the trend. The indicator generates accurate signals, which allow opening trades following the trend. The blue dots on the chart indicate the Highs and Lows of the price, the white trend lines display the support lines, the red trend lines display the resistance lines, the yellow thick line demonstrates the direction of the current trend, the blue dot at the beginning of a yellow line is the guide for setting StopLoss. When the currency pair movement direction changes, the Alert Buy or Alert Sell message pops up, showing the price and the recommended StopLoss value.





Input parameters