Trend Scanner

4.33

By purchasing this indicator, you have the right to receive a free copy of one of  my other indicator's or advisor’s!

 (All future updates are included. No limits) .

To get it, please contact me by mql5 message!

The Trend Scanner trend line indicator displays the trend direction and its changes. The indicator works on all currency pairs and  timeframes. The indicator simultaneously displays multiple readings on the price chart: the support and resistance lines of the currency pair, the existing trend lines, the Highs and Lows of the price, as well as the current direction of the trend. The indicator generates accurate signals, which allow opening trades following the trend. The blue dots on the chart indicate the Highs and Lows of the price, the white trend lines display the support lines, the red trend lines display the resistance lines, the yellow thick line demonstrates the direction of the current trend, the blue dot at the beginning of a yellow line is the guide for setting StopLoss. When the currency pair movement direction changes, the Alert Buy or Alert Sell message pops up, showing the price and the recommended StopLoss value.


Input parameters

  • TrendDirection - Current direction of the trend
  • DrawUpDownArrow - Display the price Highs and Lows
  • DrawTrendline - Display the trend line
  • TrendlineInMemory - The number of trend lines displayed on the chart
  • High_Period - The maximum period value of the trend analyzer
  • Low_Period - The minimum period value of the trend analyzer
  • Trigger_Sens - The trend analyzer trigger sensitivity
  • Alert_Box - pop-up notification about changes in the direction of the price movement
  • Send_Mail - send notifications to email
  • Send_Notifications - sending push-notifications to mobile device
Reviews 9
lauro1956
5822
lauro1956 2023.05.14 11:11 
 

Good morning.. I give my opinion here, since I cannot place it in the proper place since the author gave it to me as a Bonus... VARAHA ... is a magnificent EA, with which even in extremely bad sought-after situations it does not work badly.

I wanted to write this, because I think the author deserves public thanks. It's a fantastic EA... tested on H1... don't make it work on GOLD or Nasdaq... but on Forex it's awesome

An affectionate greeting Mr. Kalendzhyan

5 stars for their VARAHA

Fxpro Trader Technical
1141
Fxpro Trader Technical 2022.03.03 06:20 
 

Excellent Product, Highly recommended. Thank for your great work. AA++

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2019.05.06 17:48 
 

The signal is so good in Alert. but if I select the mobile push. it always show me the old and historical message . it can easily confuse your judgement. user should be careful. if author could fix it. then all will be perfect.

02 Jan 2020.

If it could update alert and Mobile push for showing timeframe. it will be perfect. as when open M5, M15, M30, H1 chart at same time. the alert message will be confused. because it can not tell us which timeframe happened alert. after update this function. the price up to USD45. I still will buy it. as it is good tool.

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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Golden Boomerang AI
Vladimir Kalendzhyan
Experts
Golden Boomerang AI  is a professional advisor for XAUUSD (Gold), designed for long-term profitable trading. Golden Boomerang AI    is an advanced AI-based system that can predict financial markets with high accuracy. The neural network is able to analyze large amounts of data and identify hidden patterns. Our trading robot is constantly updated, learning from new data and trading experience. This gives it the ability to adapt to changing market conditions and maintain high profits in the future
Andriana
Vladimir Kalendzhyan
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Andriana   is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Andriana    never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a safe choi
Markella
Vladimir Kalendzhyan
2 (1)
Experts
Markella    is a highly accurate scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD). It uses an extremely tight trailing stop algorithm to instantly lock in profits during periods of high volatility. This system is designed for precision and aims for a high win rate, capitalizing on rapid market movements and locking in profits before the market pulls back. The advisor is fully automated with minimal configuration. Simply install the advisor, select risk parameters, and the system
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frantisek novak
48
frantisek novak 2023.10.22 01:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

lauro1956
5822
lauro1956 2023.05.14 11:11 
 

Good morning.. I give my opinion here, since I cannot place it in the proper place since the author gave it to me as a Bonus... VARAHA ... is a magnificent EA, with which even in extremely bad sought-after situations it does not work badly.

I wanted to write this, because I think the author deserves public thanks. It's a fantastic EA... tested on H1... don't make it work on GOLD or Nasdaq... but on Forex it's awesome

An affectionate greeting Mr. Kalendzhyan

5 stars for their VARAHA

Vladimir Kalendzhyan
9040
Reply from developer Vladimir Kalendzhyan 2023.05.14 11:51
Thanks
Fxpro Trader Technical
1141
Fxpro Trader Technical 2022.03.03 06:20 
 

Excellent Product, Highly recommended. Thank for your great work. AA++

kuni5577
45
kuni5577 2021.10.19 18:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sen sen
123
sen sen 2020.12.30 15:46 
 

Alert still not updated

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2019.05.06 17:48 
 

The signal is so good in Alert. but if I select the mobile push. it always show me the old and historical message . it can easily confuse your judgement. user should be careful. if author could fix it. then all will be perfect.

02 Jan 2020.

If it could update alert and Mobile push for showing timeframe. it will be perfect. as when open M5, M15, M30, H1 chart at same time. the alert message will be confused. because it can not tell us which timeframe happened alert. after update this function. the price up to USD45. I still will buy it. as it is good tool.

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2017.06.18 05:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sergey Kuznetsov
463
Sergey Kuznetsov 2016.09.09 07:17 
 

Отличный индикатор, помогает при торговли!

ololiyuki
91
ololiyuki 2016.06.04 13:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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