Infinity Trend Pro

This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down.

How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is received upward at the blue point, open a deal upward. When a signal appears in the lower red point, open a deal downward. Stoploss is set at the nearest maximum or minimum.

