Prop Firm Gold Indicator

5

This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs.


EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS.

Strategy tester report is in comment section.

INDICATOR FEATURES:

INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15

GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES 

EA AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS INDICATOR PURCHASE

PROP FIRM COMPATIBLE （Pass challenge with ease with the set file given)

GOLD AND MAJOR FX PAIR KILLER

BEST TF -M15, M30


After purchasing the indicator connect me on telegram @anabullbear for free Ea and tools and Support.

For back test all those interested can check with the Ea and set file you can request me on telegram @anabullbear


25 copies will be sold at this price after which the price will be increased to 150 dollars. Hurry and be the first 25th User to avail this offer.



Reviews 4
Florian Wolfgang Wressnig
404
Florian Wolfgang Wressnig 2025.08.18 06:40 
 

working very good!, send you PN on the smart phone and capture entrys only in retracment or swingrange! 5 stars

DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2024.01.18 13:29 
 

Simple easy to use indicator.

Siva77
910
Siva77 2023.12.04 11:06 
 

Initial testing of the indicator seems very promising! It can catch reversals quite accurately. Mohit has been very helpful and always answers my questions regarding the indicator and has also agreed to add mobile push alerts in the next update as per my request. Thank you!

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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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Florian Wolfgang Wressnig
404
Florian Wolfgang Wressnig 2025.08.18 06:40 
 

working very good!, send you PN on the smart phone and capture entrys only in retracment or swingrange! 5 stars

Brettfau77
328
Brettfau77 2024.05.02 15:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohit Dhariwal
1855
Reply from developer Mohit Dhariwal 2024.05.02 19:34
everyone is using it, and you can see the reviews too For best results use it on m15 if you have any issues you can connect me on telegram @anabullbear and its being used by many purchasers and is best on m15 tf the best set files and free Ea on this. Kindly check your inbox for the Ea and channel with best set file to be used on m15 i have sent it.Any Ea or indicator is judged after using the best set file and tf and for a month at least and not just one trade
DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2024.01.18 13:29 
 

Simple easy to use indicator.

Mohit Dhariwal
1855
Reply from developer Mohit Dhariwal 2024.01.18 13:32
thanks
Siva77
910
Siva77 2023.12.04 11:06 
 

Initial testing of the indicator seems very promising! It can catch reversals quite accurately. Mohit has been very helpful and always answers my questions regarding the indicator and has also agreed to add mobile push alerts in the next update as per my request. Thank you!

Mohit Dhariwal
1855
Reply from developer Mohit Dhariwal 2023.12.04 12:04
Thanks for appreciation
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