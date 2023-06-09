F 16 Plane Indicator

  • Indicators
  • Ramzi Abuwarda
    Ramzi Abuwarda

    Ramzi Abuwarda

    • programmer and developer at  programming in William Company
    • Israel
    • 1822
    Meet William , a highly skilled EA and indicator programmer for MT4 and MT5, as well as a professional trading tools developer tools in Binary options and forex. With a deep understanding of the financial markets and exceptional programming expertise, William develops robust algorithms and
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets.

With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engineered to identify profitable opportunities across various asset classes, allowing you to make informed decisions with confidence.

Equipped with a user-friendly interface, the F-16 Plane Indicator seamlessly integrates with the popular MetaTrader 4 platform, ensuring a smooth and efficient trading process. Whether you're a novice trader or an experienced professional, this indicator can be easily customized to align with your unique trading style and preferences.

Experience the power of the F-16 Plane Indicator as it navigates through market trends with precision and agility. Its advanced charting capabilities enable you to stay ahead of the curve, detecting key entry and exit points for optimal timing. Take control of your trading journey and unleash the potential for consistent profits with the F-16 Plane Indicator by your side.

Prepare for takeoff and elevate your trading performance to new heights with this exceptional MT4 indicator. The F-16 Plane Indicator is your ultimate co-pilot in the world of financial markets, empowering you to achieve success with speed, accuracy, and confidence.
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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
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Charles Harper
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The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
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