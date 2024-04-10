Trend Master Chart MT4

Trend Master Chart is the trend indicator you need. It overlays the chart and uses color coding to define different market trends/moves. It uses an algorithm that combines two moving averages and different oscillators. The periods of these three elements are modifiable. It works on any time-frame and any Pair.



At a glance you will be able to identify an upward or downward trend and the different entry points into this trend. For example during a marked upward trend (light green color) the different market impulses within this trend will be displayed by dark green candles. The configurable alerts will allow you to never miss one of these impulses.





MT5 version.











Input parameters:





Period 1: Fast period moving average.



Period 2: Slow period moving average.



Oscillator Period: oscillator period.



Sell/Buy alert: market impulse alerts, trend entry points.



Bullish/Bearish alert: alert in case of trend change.



Alerts possible in Pop up/mail and Push notification. Fully configurable alert text.





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