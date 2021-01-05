Trend Detective Indicator

4.5

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Trend Detective is an advanced trend detection indicator which shows accurate entry points in direction of trend.

It uses smart technology in order to detect entry points, trend changing points, and TP points. It also shows hit rate for current chart using selected parameters.

Hit rate for this indicator on different charts can be 80% or even higher!

Trend Detective can even be used in choppy markets. It has built-in algorithms which will be successful in any market.


Some features of Trend Detective indicator:

  • Works on all timeframes and currency pairs.
  • Doesn’t repaint at all. All calculations are made on bar close. Signals only appear on bar open.
  • Customizable settings and colors.
  • Built-in alert so that you don’t miss any opportunities.
  • Clearly shows trend so that you don’t enter in the wrong direction.
  • Can be integrated in Expert Advisors.


How to use this indicator?

You must have these in mind

  • You can use this indicator on any chart and timeframe, but we recommend using it on higher timeframe charts which show more than 66% hit rate for past trades.
  • You can use TP points shown by the indicator or you can have no TP, this way you should close the trade on opposite entry signal.
  • You can use your desired SL or you can close the trades on opposite entry signal.


Indicator parameter

  • Sensitivity – Enter your desired sensitivity for indicator period. Recommended choice is between 0.5 and 3.
  • TP Multiplier – Enter your desired multiplier for TP. Recommended choice is between 0.5 and 2.
  • Enable Entry Signal Alert – Choose true if you would like pop-up alerts with sound when a signal is shown on chart.
  • Show Trend Direction Arrows – Choose true if you want to show arrows for trend changing points.
  • Show Entry and TP – Choose true to show exact entry price and TP for these entries on chart.
  • Show Win/Loss Points – Choose true to show the amount of win/loss points on chart.
  • Statistics Dashboard Corner – To show past trades statistics and also last trade information on left corner of the chart or right corner of the chart.

The rest of the parameters include color choice for all objects shown on chart, which don’t require any further explanations.

Reviews 16
Sam Anthony R Young
878
Sam Anthony R Young 2022.04.18 18:15 
 

Great indicator! Simple to use and visually pleasing. Highly recommended

Holmz
563
Holmz 2021.04.25 14:43 
 

good job

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This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
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Guang Jun Huang
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
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Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Leave a review for this product, and receive another "Free" product that you choose. You can see my other products here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zakri/seller Harmonic Patterns Detector indicator draws harmonic patterns on chart. Harmonic patterns have a high hit-rate of around 80% and are excellent for trade entries. They are used as price reversal points. Some of them have a long history of usage and were created by famous traders like H. M. Gartley. Many harmonic patterns are included
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Sam Anthony R Young
878
Sam Anthony R Young 2022.04.18 18:15 
 

Great indicator! Simple to use and visually pleasing. Highly recommended

Zakri Bin Othman
16042
Reply from developer Zakri Bin Othman 2022.04.19 07:42
Good to hear it.
Duane Brown
596
Duane Brown 2021.04.30 02:04 
 

It would be good if their some instruction as how to use it to my best advantage

Zakri Bin Othman
16042
Reply from developer Zakri Bin Othman 2021.04.30 08:15
you receive alerts about entry price and TP. order closing happens if you receive opposite signals.
Holmz
563
Holmz 2021.04.25 14:43 
 

good job

provo2020
205
provo2020 2021.02.02 13:21 
 

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rob.wis199
14
rob.wis199 2021.01.31 13:22 
 

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James Walker
16
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18
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25
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25
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36
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22
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23
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48
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55
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1063
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MHDI Dige
4255
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Zakri Bin Othman
16042
Reply from developer Zakri Bin Othman 2021.02.02 12:10
I'm glad that you like it.
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