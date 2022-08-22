Insider Scalper Binary
- Indicators
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Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 22 August 2022
- Activations: 5
Insider Scalper Binary This tool is designed to trade binary options.
for short temporary spends.
to make a deal is worth the moment of receiving the signal and only 1 candle if it is m1 then only for a minute and so in accordance with the timeframe.
for better results, you need to select well-volatile charts....
recommended currency pairs eur | usd, usd | jpy ....
the indicator is already configured, you just have to add it to the chart and trade ....
The indicator signals the next candle.