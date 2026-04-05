Globex 360 Scalping

Globex 360 Scalping is a unique scalping indicator that shows price reversal points. With the help of this indicator, you will see on the chart when the price is reversing, and at this moment you can open deals in the direction of the signal. This is an indispensable assistant for both novice traders and professionals. This indicator shows the trader important and valuable information for effective trading. Globex 360 Scalping - Applies smooth scanning technology for market analysis. The indicator scans the direction of the price, tracks the movement of technical indicators, superimposes the results obtained and, based on this information, displays signals to the trader.



How to trade with Globex 360 Scalping?

  • when a red dot appears - open a SELL deal! TakeProfit is set at the minimum distance from the opening of the deal.
  • when a blue dot appears - open a BUY deal! TakeProfit is set at the minimum distance from the opening of the deal.



Globex 360 Scalping Indicator Advantages:

  1. works on all major currency pairs.
  2. works on all timeframes.
  3. signals are almost never delayed.
  4. after fixing the candle, the indicator does not redraw its signals.
  5. very easy to use.
  6. Globex 360 Scalping replaces 12 standard indicators.
  7. works with all brokers including Globex 360.



Globex 360 Scalping Settings:

  • movement_step - This parameter indicates the calculated wavelength for analysis. Price always moves in waves. There are small waves, and there are large waves. At the peaks of these waves, the indicator tries to show signals. The higher the value of this parameter, the more the indicator analyzes the wave.
  • bars - how many candles the indicator is displayed on the chart.
  • inform - displays information about the general potential price movement in pips.
  • colors - the color of the information displayed on the chart.
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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
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